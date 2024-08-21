Nike Air DT Max 96 “Colorado Home” Officially Revealed

A stylish silhouette with black and gold tones is on the way.

The Nike Air DT Max '96 is back in a new "Colorado Home" colorway, a tribute to NFL legend and Colorado coach Deion Sanders. Official photos have showcased this eye-catching design, which pairs a bold black base with luxurious gold details. The upper mixes textures with black leather and striking gold accents, offering both elegance and visual appeal. The black midsole enhances the design's overall impact, ensuring support and comfort for athletic performance and daily wear. With its polished design and eye-catching contrast, the "Colorado Home" colorway ensures a look that stands out in a crowd.

This edition not only celebrates Deion Sanders' impressive legacy but also embraces classic sneaker aesthetics. It's a must-see for both fans of Sanders and sneaker enthusiasts, blending functionality with a sophisticated style. The "Colorado Home" colorway stands out as both versatile and timeless, designed to grab attention both on and off the field. Don’t miss its upcoming release—this sneaker is definitely one to add to your collection.

"Colorado Home" Nike Air DT Max 96

Image via Nike

The sneakers sport a black rubber sole and a striking gold midsole featuring an air bubble for comfort. The uppers are designed with a black base and gold overlays, creating a unified appearance. Black dominates the shoe, with a gold Nike Swoosh on the sides and gold stripes enhancing the design. Overall, these sneakers display a balanced gold and black color scheme, achieving a classic yet vibrant look.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air DT Max ’96 “White/Black” will be released on September 2nd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers is $170 at official retailers. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike