Nike Air DT Max 96 “Colorado Home” Release Date Unveiled

The Nike Air DT Max ’96 is set for a standout return with the new "Colorado Home" colorway. This design celebrates NFL icon and Colorado football coach Deion Sanders with a bold black base and luxurious gold details. The sneaker sports a dynamic mix of textures, featuring a black leather base highlighted by sleek gold accents. These elements combine to craft a look that's both eye-catching and elegant. Adding to its appeal, the midsole is crafted in black, providing robust support and comfort for both athletic performance and everyday wear.
This version of the Nike Air DT Max ’96 not only honors Deion Sanders' impressive legacy but also pays homage to classic sneaker aesthetics. Fans of Sanders, as well as sneaker lovers, will find much to admire in the fusion of function and sophisticated style presented in the "Colorado Home" colorway. It's a versatile and timeless design, promising to capture attention both on the field and off. Be sure to mark your calendars for its release; this is a sneaker you won’t want to miss.
"Colorado Home" Nike Air DT Max 96
The shoes feature a black rubber sole with a sleek gold midsole that includes an air bubble for added comfort. Also, the upper is a black base with gold overlays, creating a cohesive look. Further, predominantly black, the shoes are highlighted by a gold Nike Swoosh on the sides and gold stripes throughout. Overall, this pair showcases a gold and black color scheme, achieving a perfectly balanced design.
