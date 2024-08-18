Nike Air DT Max 96 “Colorado Home” Release Date Unveiled

Colorado gets the home colorway as well.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air DT Max ’96 “White/Black” will be released on September 16th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers is $170 at official retailers. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

The shoes feature a black rubber sole with a sleek gold midsole that includes an air bubble for added comfort. Also, the upper is a black base with gold overlays, creating a cohesive look. Further, predominantly black, the shoes are highlighted by a gold Nike Swoosh on the sides and gold stripes throughout. Overall, this pair showcases a gold and black color scheme, achieving a perfectly balanced design.

This version of the Nike Air DT Max ’96 not only honors Deion Sanders' impressive legacy but also pays homage to classic sneaker aesthetics . Fans of Sanders, as well as sneaker lovers, will find much to admire in the fusion of function and sophisticated style presented in the "Colorado Home" colorway. It's a versatile and timeless design, promising to capture attention both on the field and off. Be sure to mark your calendars for its release; this is a sneaker you won’t want to miss.

