Nike Air DT Max ’96 “White/Black” Gets Official Images

We're in the release month of this pair.

Sneaker Files reports that the Nike Air DT Max 96 “White/Black” will be released on September 16th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers is $170 at official retailers. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole paired with a sleek midsole that includes an air bubble for enhanced comfort. The upper is crafted with a clean white base, complemented by matching overlays for a cohesive look. A gold Nike Swoosh on the sides adds a touch of luxury, while black stripes provide striking contrast. The predominantly white and black color scheme creates a well-balanced and stylish design.

Featuring a midsole that blends black and white, this sneaker offers exceptional cushioning and support, making it perfect for both athletic activities and everyday wear . More than just a nod to Deion Sanders’ remarkable career, the Nike Air DT Max ’96 honors sneaker culture's rich traditions. Its timeless and versatile style is sure to resonate with both Sanders fans and sneaker enthusiasts alike. Keep an eye out for this release—it’s a must-have addition to any collection.

Nike has dropped the official photos of the Nike Air DT Max ’96, which is making a dramatic comeback in the "White/Black" colorway , a tribute to NFL legend and Colorado football coach Deion Sanders. The design showcases a bold mix of white and black across the upper, highlighted by small gold details that add a touch of elegance. The white leather base is complemented by black suede overlays, creating a striking yet clean look. The subtle gold accents further elevate the shoe's sophisticated design.

About The Author

Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.