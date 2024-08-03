Nike Air DT Max ’96 “White/Black” Receives In-Hand Look

A new colorway is dropping this fall.

The Nike Air DT Max ’96 is making a grand return in the "White/Black" color scheme. This sneaker, the signature of NFL legend and Colorado football coach Deion Sanders, is a true classic. The upper features a sleek combination of white and black, creating a bold, eye-catching design. Small gold details add a touch of luxury, making this pair stand out even more. The white leather base is complemented by black suede overlays, giving it a clean yet striking look. The gold accents are subtle but add a hint of flair to the overall design.

The midsole, also in black and white, offers excellent cushioning and support, making it perfect for both performance and casual wear. The Nike Air DT Max ’96 is not just a tribute to Deion Sanders’ legendary career but also a nod to classic sneaker design. Fans of Sanders and sneaker enthusiasts alike will appreciate the blend of style and functionality. The "White/Black" colorway is versatile and timeless, ensuring that this pair will be a hit both on and off the field. Keep an eye out for the release date, as this is one sneaker you won’t want to miss.

"White/Black" Nike Air DT Max ’96

Image via Deion Sanders

