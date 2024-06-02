Deion Sanders Previews New Nike Air DT Max ’96 “White/Gold”

The Nike Air DT Max ’96 is set to make a splash with its upcoming "White/Gold" colorway. Recently previewed by Deion Sanders, this release promises to capture attention. The sneakers feature an all-white color scheme, creating a clean and classic look. Metallic gold details add a touch of luxury and sophistication to the design. The upper is crafted from premium white leather, ensuring durability and a sleek appearance. Metallic gold accents highlight key areas, including the Swoosh, heel, and branding. These touches elevate the shoe, making it stand out in any collection.
The Air cushioning technology in the midsole ensures comfort and support, perfect for both casual wear and athletic activities. The outsole, designed for maximum traction, continues the white theme with gold highlights, ensuring every step is both stylish and stable. Deion Sanders' influence on the Nike Air DT Max ’96 is evident in this elegant yet bold colorway. The "White/Gold" edition combines performance and aesthetics seamlessly. This release is perfect for fans of classic sneakers with a modern twist.
"White/Gold" Nike Air DT Max ’96
The shoes feature a white rubber sole with a sleek midsole that includes an air bubble for added comfort. Also, the upper is a white base with white overlays, creating a cohesive look. Further, predominantly white, the shoes are highlighted by a gold Nike Swoosh on the sides and stripes throughout. Overall, this pair showcases a white and gold color scheme, achieving a perfectly balanced design.
Sneaker News reports that the Nike Air DT Max '96 "White/Gold" will be released at some point this fall. Also, the retail price of the sneakers is $170 at official retailers.
