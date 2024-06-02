Deion Sanders Previews New Nike Air DT Max ’96 “White/Gold”

Deion isn't slowing down on the sneaker front.

The Nike Air DT Max ’96 is set to make a splash with its upcoming "White/Gold" colorway. Recently previewed by Deion Sanders, this release promises to capture attention. The sneakers feature an all-white color scheme, creating a clean and classic look. Metallic gold details add a touch of luxury and sophistication to the design. The upper is crafted from premium white leather, ensuring durability and a sleek appearance. Metallic gold accents highlight key areas, including the Swoosh, heel, and branding. These touches elevate the shoe, making it stand out in any collection.

The Air cushioning technology in the midsole ensures comfort and support, perfect for both casual wear and athletic activities. The outsole, designed for maximum traction, continues the white theme with gold highlights, ensuring every step is both stylish and stable. Deion Sanders' influence on the Nike Air DT Max ’96 is evident in this elegant yet bold colorway. The "White/Gold" edition combines performance and aesthetics seamlessly. This release is perfect for fans of classic sneakers with a modern twist.

"White/Gold" Nike Air DT Max ’96

