Nike Air Force 1 Low “Olympic” Officially Unveiled

BYBen Atkinson147 Views
Image via Nike
Another pair rolling out in the Olympic colorway.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low is set to make waves with its upcoming "Olympic" colorway. This release celebrates the spirit of the Olympic Games. The sneakers feature a clean white leather base, giving them a fresh and timeless look. A striking navy Swoosh adorns the sides, adding a bold contrast. This design choice pays homage to the classic colors associated with the Olympics. The white leather upper ensures durability and a sleek appearance. Navy detailing extends to the heel tab and lining, enhancing the overall aesthetic. The shoe's simplicity is its strength, making it versatile for various styles. Comfort is key with the Air Force 1 Low.

The cushioned midsole provides excellent support for everyday wear. The rubber outsole ensures traction and durability. This combination of features makes the "Olympic" colorway a practical choice for both style and function. The Air Force 1 Low is a beloved silhouette in sneaker culture. Its timeless design continues to captivate sneaker enthusiasts. The "Olympic" colorway is a fresh take on this iconic model. It blends classic elements with a modern twist. Keep an eye out for the release date. This pair is sure to be a hit among sneaker fans. The Nike Air Force 1 Low "Olympic" is set to be a standout addition to any collection.

"Olympic" Nike Air Force 1 Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a thick rubber sail sole and a sail midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a white leather base, with more white leather overlays. Also, a navy blue leather Swoosh graces the sides. White laces and gold Nike branding on the tongues and heels complete the sneakers.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Olympic” is releasing this summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $115 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

