Nike Air Force 1 Low “Red Toe” Release Details Revealed

This summer, Nike is set to release a fresh iteration of the classic Air Force 1 Low. The new "Red Toe" colorway brings a dynamic twist to the iconic silhouette. The pair features a clean white base, providing a crisp and timeless foundation. The standout feature of the "Red Toe" colorway is the vibrant red leather overlay on the toe box. This bold detail is complemented by additional red accents on the heel tab and Nike Swoosh. These bright touches add a striking contrast to the white base, making the sneaker eye-catching.

The combination of red, grey, and white creates a balanced yet vibrant look. The sail midsole and outsole maintain the classic Air Force 1 aesthetic, ensuring comfort and durability. The Nike Air Force 1 Low "Red Toe" is perfect for those who appreciate both style and tradition. Its bold color scheme is sure to turn heads while maintaining the iconic elements that make the Air Force 1 a staple in sneaker culture. Set to drop this summer, the "Red Toe" colorway is highly anticipated. Keep an eye out for its release and add this fresh pair to your collection.

"Red Toe" Nike Air Force 1 Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a light grey rubber sole and a sail midsole with AIR branding. The uppers are white leather leather, with red and light grey leather overlays. Also, there is a red leather Swoosh on the sides. The heels and tongue both feature Nike branding.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Red Toe” will be released on July 13th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $135 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

