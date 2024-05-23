Nike Air Max 1 x HUF "Brilliant Orange" Gets A First Look

Nike and HUF, the renowned skating and streetwear brand, are teaming up for an exciting new release. The Nike Air Max 1 "Brilliant Orange" collaboration is set to turn heads. This fresh colorway features a sophisticated grey base that highlights the vibrant orange accents. The upper of the sneaker is constructed with premium grey materials, offering a sleek and versatile look. The "Brilliant Orange" details pop against this neutral backdrop, creating a striking contrast. Orange accents can be found on the Nike Swoosh, eyelets, and Air Max branding, adding a bold touch to the classic silhouette.

The midsole combines the signature Air Max cushioning with the orange detailing, ensuring both comfort and style. The outsole maintains the grey and orange theme, providing excellent traction and completing the cohesive design. This collaboration between Nike and HUF brings a modern twist to the iconic Air Max 1. It's a perfect blend of streetwear aesthetics and athletic functionality. Sneaker enthusiasts and HUF fans alike are eagerly anticipating this release. The Nike Air Max 1 "Brilliant Orange" is more than just a shoe; it's a statement piece. Stay tuned for its release and don't miss the chance to add this vibrant pair to your collection.

"Brilliant Orange" HUF x Nike Air Max 1

Image via Nice Kicks

The sneaker features a grey and orange rubber sole and a clean light grey midsole. A grey mesh constructs the base of the uppers, with more grey overlays in two shades. Also, a vibrant orange Nike Swoosh adorns the sides. Black and orange laces and Nike branding on the tongue and the heels complete the design.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max 1 x HUF "Brilliant Orange" will be released sometime this summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

