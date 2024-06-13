Nike Air Max 1 x HUF "Brilliant Orange" Officially Revealed

This exclusive collab comes this Saturday.

Nice Kicks reports that the Nike Air Max 1 x HUF "Brilliant Orange" will be released on June 15th via HUF and June 22nd via SNKRS. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

The sneaker boasts a grey and orange rubber sole paired with a sleek light grey midsole. The uppers are crafted from a grey mesh base, complemented by additional grey overlays in two tones. A bold orange Nike Swoosh decorates the sides, adding a pop of color. Black and orange laces, along with Nike branding on the tongue and heels, finish off the design.

The midsole includes the signature Air Max cushioning with additional orange detailing, ensuring both comfort and style. The outsole continues the grey and orange theme, offering excellent traction and completing the cohesive design. This collaboration between Nike and HUF adds a modern twist to the iconic Air Max 1, seamlessly blending streetwear aesthetics with athletic functionality. Sneaker enthusiasts and HUF fans are eagerly awaiting this release. The Nike Air Max 1 "Brilliant Orange" is more than just footwear; it's a statement piece.

About The Author

Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.