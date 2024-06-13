Nike Air Max 1 x HUF "Brilliant Orange" Officially Revealed

Nike and HUF, the renowned skate and streetwear brand, have teamed up for an exciting new release. Official photos from Nike reveal the Nike Air Max 1 "Brilliant Orange" collaboration, which is sure to turn heads. This vibrant colorway features a sophisticated grey base that highlights striking orange accents. Crafted from premium grey materials, the upper offers a sleek and versatile look. The "Brilliant Orange" details provide a bold contrast, enhancing the Nike Swoosh, eyelets, and Air Max branding.
The midsole includes the signature Air Max cushioning with additional orange detailing, ensuring both comfort and style. The outsole continues the grey and orange theme, offering excellent traction and completing the cohesive design. This collaboration between Nike and HUF adds a modern twist to the iconic Air Max 1, seamlessly blending streetwear aesthetics with athletic functionality. Sneaker enthusiasts and HUF fans are eagerly awaiting this release. The Nike Air Max 1 "Brilliant Orange" is more than just footwear; it's a statement piece.
"Brilliant Orange" HUF x Nike Air Max 1
The sneaker boasts a grey and orange rubber sole paired with a sleek light grey midsole. The uppers are crafted from a grey mesh base, complemented by additional grey overlays in two tones. A bold orange Nike Swoosh decorates the sides, adding a pop of color. Black and orange laces, along with Nike branding on the tongue and heels, finish off the design.
More Photos
Nice Kicks reports that the Nike Air Max 1 x HUF "Brilliant Orange" will be released on June 15th via HUF and June 22nd via SNKRS. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.
