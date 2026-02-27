Domani Harris Dissects 50 Cent On New Diss Track “Ms. Jackson”

50 Cent and T.I. have been going at it for months now, and the latter's recent diss tracks against the former have even roped in the family. Tip's sons King Harris and Domani took up arms against the G-Unit mogul in their father's name. The latter's efforts come in the form of the new "Ms. Jackson" diss track. He shared it on YouTube and other social media platforms on Thursday (February 26).

It features a cover art of a burning house. This could reference allegations that 50 burned down the home that his ex partner and child were living in. "Ms. Jackson" doesn't just refer to his mother, but also to the Outkast track of the same name that Domani samples on this song.

"I want to have a one on one convo about the man you sacrificed your life for so the world could see his talent," he raps at the beginning of "Ms. Jackson." "He's a legend now, I guess it worked out, but I need some answers / Are you happy with the way he been holding your family name? / I need to know 'cause I can't sleep at night thinking you died in vain / I think it got to them, people won't tell him because he pay them / The emperor's new clothes, a tale we need to tell."

Further on in the song, Domani Harris threatens to metaphorically end Curtis Jackson's life with a few references to nine lives and making him reunite with his mom. He also drags 50's antics, his abuse allegations, profiting off of Black pain, and a whole lot more.

What Happened To 50 Cent's Mother?

For those unaware, 50 Cent's mother came up in this beef via some comments from Tip's side, and it hasn't been pretty to see. King Harris also brought up Sabrina Jackson in disses of his own, in ways disrespectful to both her and her son.

Sabrina Jackson died in an apartment fire when 50 was eight years old. The case remains unsolved to this day.