50 Cent is currently in the middle of a fiery feud with both T.I. and his 21-year-old son, King Harris. The latter isn't holding back, as recently, he took to Instagram to share what looks like an official FBI report dating back to 2009. The document outlines how Fif allegedly placed an anonymous tip about Lowell “Lodi Mack” Fletcher’s murder investigation.

Allegedly, he told officials that he was in fear for his safety, and that James "Jimmy Henchman" Rosemond had ordered Lodi Mack's murder. Jimmy Henchman is currently serving a life sentence for this, in addition to other charges.

“After further investigation, it was discovered that the phone used to place the anonymous tip was connected to Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson," it reads. "Jackson confirmed that he was the person who placed the anonymous call and that he was in fear of his life following the death of Lowell ‘Lodi Mack’ Fletcher."

Why Is 50 Cent Beefing With King Harris?

"I got 21 question but just answer this one," King wrote in his caption. "So who was 'Lodi Mac' Yall know? Whoever he was, after he died thats when freaky cent started to fear for his life. And…. well it’s up there. Is this who called my pops a rat wit NO BLACK & WHITE WELL HERES YOURS SIR."

As for why 50 Cent and King are beefing in the first place, it all started when T.I. accused Fif of backing out of a Verzuz battle. He went on to drop two different diss tracks aimed at the mogul, and even took a shot at him about his mother's passing.