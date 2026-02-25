Joe Budden Weighs Whether 50 Cent & T.I.'s Feud Has Gone Too Far

BY Cole Blake
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - October 18, 2016
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 18: Joe Budden at SiriusXM Studios on October 18, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images)
50 Cent and T.I. have been trading shots on social media in recent days, with King Harris even getting in on the action.

Joe Budden has weighed in on 50 Cent and T.I.'s ongoing feud, arguing that the beef has already gone too far. He and his co-hosts on his eponymous podcast discussed the beef earlier this week. The conversation came after 50 Cent took aim at Tiny and King Harris in posts on Instagram.

The group started by discussing the diss tracks T.I. has shared since Sunday. "He's in a good bag. He's in a good flow. This bop he's got going, the beat he's got going... I do love the family flex," Budden said. "I don't love using it to taunt someone who lost their mother, but I like family being a flex for a rapper. You being at the table with your mom, your wife, your kids, you being able to provide." T.I. has dropped two songs: "War" and "Right One."

"The 50 sh*t is tough because he's a star, star. He's a big star," Joe Budden continued. "You're not gonna catch him and do something to him. It'll be more likely that he has people where you are before you have people where he is. That's just as people are going about life, not even on a plan... All that comes with this stupid sh*t."

Why Are 50 Cent & T.I. Beefing?

50 Cent and T.I. have been taking aim at one another in numerous viral posts on social media in recent days. The drama began when T.I. accused 50 Cent of ducking a planned Verzuz between them during an episode of Million Dollaz Worth of Game.

Afterward, 50 shared a picture of Tiny Harris on Instagram, which inspired their son, King, to get in on the feud. He brought up 50's late mother, Sabrina Jackson, and shared tons of insults about his career, his relationships with women, and more. "The list of people he's disrespected over the years is endless. He came into the game creating unnecessary controversy. And damn near 30 years later, he's still the same attention-wh*re," he wrote in one post.

Cole Blake
