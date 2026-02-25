Joe Budden Says He "Jumped For Joy" When J. Cole's Car Broke Down

BY Cole Blake
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Brooklyn Chophouse Grand Opening
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 25: Joe Budden attends Brooklyn Chophouse Grand Opening on April 25, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
J. Cole has been traveling across the country in his Honda Civic to sell CD copies of his new album, "The Fall-Off."

Joe Budden says he's happy that the Honda Civic J. Cole has been using for his Trunk Sale Tour broke down. He discussed his issue with Cole's decision to take the vehicle across the country during the latest episode of his podcast.

"If there's anybody in the world that could not be happier that J. Cole's Civic broke down, it's me," Budden jokes in a clip from the show. "It's me, I'm not gonna hide. I can't, I jumped for joy when the news came across my feed that J. Cole and this stupid, performative ass Civic broke down like J. Cole knew it would. He came out and said, 'This is the Civic from '96 when I got my first--' That's a Civic you shouldn't be driving, Jermaine. Go get a new Civic. Stop with this f*cking, 'I'm rich, but I relate to you, college, this is the first car I drove when I had dreams.' You're talking about going from one side of the country to another side of the country in a car."

He continues: "Then, he's got the nerve to tweet like he's disappointed that it broke down. Nobody was happier than me that that car broke down. He talking about, 'I guess I'll just get a sprinter now in Utah. We still rolling, we got them in the sprinter for sale.' Yes, the sprinter holds more than the stupid f*cking Civic you've been driving around in."

Read More: Tupac's "All Eyez On Me" Was His Post-Prison Reckoning

J. Cole's Trunk Sale Tour

As for the post Budden is referencing, Cole shared the update for his fans on X (formerly Twitter). "Tried to make it to LA before we go back home, the Civic said it had enough and broke on us! Phoenix, we here now while the car is getting fixed. Gonna mob around the city in the sprinter selling CD’s in the meantime," he wrote.

Cole has been using the Civic to travel around the country, selling CD versions of his latest album, The Fall-Off. He's stopped at numerous college campuses along the way and will be embarking on an official world tour once he wraps up.

Read More: Jesse Jackson Never Underestimated Hip-Hop’s Power

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 – Show Music J. Cole Greeted By Mob Of Fans As His Honda Civic Gets Repaired
Joe Budden J. Cole First-Week Music Joe Budden Says J. Cole’s “The Fall-Off” First-Week Sales End Big Three Debate
Trunk Sale Atlanta After Party Music J. Cole's Honda Civic Breaks Down During Trunk Sale Tour
J. Cole Tour Presale Music J. Cole’s “The Fall-Off” World Tour Presale Draws Thousands Of Fans
Comments 0