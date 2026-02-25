Joe Budden says he's happy that the Honda Civic J. Cole has been using for his Trunk Sale Tour broke down. He discussed his issue with Cole's decision to take the vehicle across the country during the latest episode of his podcast.

"If there's anybody in the world that could not be happier that J. Cole's Civic broke down, it's me," Budden jokes in a clip from the show. "It's me, I'm not gonna hide. I can't, I jumped for joy when the news came across my feed that J. Cole and this stupid, performative ass Civic broke down like J. Cole knew it would. He came out and said, 'This is the Civic from '96 when I got my first--' That's a Civic you shouldn't be driving, Jermaine. Go get a new Civic. Stop with this f*cking, 'I'm rich, but I relate to you, college, this is the first car I drove when I had dreams.' You're talking about going from one side of the country to another side of the country in a car."

He continues: "Then, he's got the nerve to tweet like he's disappointed that it broke down. Nobody was happier than me that that car broke down. He talking about, 'I guess I'll just get a sprinter now in Utah. We still rolling, we got them in the sprinter for sale.' Yes, the sprinter holds more than the stupid f*cking Civic you've been driving around in."

J. Cole's Trunk Sale Tour

As for the post Budden is referencing, Cole shared the update for his fans on X (formerly Twitter). "Tried to make it to LA before we go back home, the Civic said it had enough and broke on us! Phoenix, we here now while the car is getting fixed. Gonna mob around the city in the sprinter selling CD’s in the meantime," he wrote.