J. Cole’s “The Fall-Off” World Tour Presale Draws Over 200K Fans

It's been a huge month for J. Cole. A couple of weeks ago, the hitmaker dropped his long-awaited album, The Fall-Off. The project moved roughly 280K album-equivalent units in its first week, marking his seventh No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Now, he's gearing up to embark on a 54-show world tour in support of the LP.

Cole shared the big news with his supporters in a social media post yesterday (February 16), also unveiling a massive list of dates. Starting in July, he'll hit cities across North America like Miami, Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, NYC, and more. He'll then move on to dates in Europe, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand before wrapping up the tour in December with a performance in South Africa.

North American ticket presale began today, while the general onsale begins this Friday at thefalloff.com. Needless to say, fans can't wait. Per Kurrco, hundreds of thousands of fans were in the queue this morning, waiting to secure their seats.

J. Cole's "Trunk Sale" Tour

J. Cole's "The Fall-Off" world tour will follow his "Trunk Sale" tour, which he kicked off earlier this month. According to him, he's driving around the United States selling CDs out of his old Honda Civic to get back to his roots.

"Today I got my old civic (with the brand new engine) a tour bus and some sprinters. In the trunk of my car is boxes of The Fall-Off CD’s," he told followers before hitting the road. "As a teenager I had copies of the Fayettenam Bommuh’s album that Nervous gave me to sell. I used to go up to the gas stations trying to sell the album to strangers 'yo you like hip hop??' Was the beginning of the sales pitch."