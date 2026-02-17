J. Cole’s “The Fall-Off” World Tour Presale Draws Over 200K Fans

BY Caroline Fisher
J. Cole Tour Presale
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 30: J Cole performs during 2022 Lollapalooza at Grant Park on July 30, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage)
J. Cole is preparing to embark on a 54-date world tour in support of his seventh studio album, "The Fall-Off."

It's been a huge month for J. Cole. A couple of weeks ago, the hitmaker dropped his long-awaited album, The Fall-Off. The project moved roughly 280K album-equivalent units in its first week, marking his seventh No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Now, he's gearing up to embark on a 54-show world tour in support of the LP.

Cole shared the big news with his supporters in a social media post yesterday (February 16), also unveiling a massive list of dates. Starting in July, he'll hit cities across North America like Miami, Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, NYC, and more. He'll then move on to dates in Europe, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand before wrapping up the tour in December with a performance in South Africa.

North American ticket presale began today, while the general onsale begins this Friday at thefalloff.com. Needless to say, fans can't wait. Per Kurrco, hundreds of thousands of fans were in the queue this morning, waiting to secure their seats.

Read More: J. Cole Announces "The Fall-Off" World Tour

J. Cole's "Trunk Sale" Tour

J. Cole's "The Fall-Off" world tour will follow his "Trunk Sale" tour, which he kicked off earlier this month. According to him, he's driving around the United States selling CDs out of his old Honda Civic to get back to his roots.

"Today I got my old civic (with the brand new engine) a tour bus and some sprinters. In the trunk of my car is boxes of The Fall-Off CD’s," he told followers before hitting the road. "As a teenager I had copies of the Fayettenam Bommuh’s album that Nervous gave me to sell. I used to go up to the gas stations trying to sell the album to strangers 'yo you like hip hop??' Was the beginning of the sales pitch."

"When I was working on this album I had the desire to go feel that feeling again, and that’s what I’m about to do," he continued. "Trunk Sale Tour 26!! I don’t know where we bout to drive to, but catch me outside! Cop a CD from me or just show love. I truly appreciate all the love and the reaction to the music."

Read More: J. Cole Achieves Rare Feat After "The Fall-Off" Goes Number One

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
