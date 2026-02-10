J. Cole Clarifies Whether Or Not He Is Really Retired

J. Cole has issued a clarification about the future of his career, having previously told fans that his newest effort, The Fall-Off, would be his final album. Taking to social media on Monday, he told fans during an "AMA" session that he doesn't intend to make any more "J. Cole" albums, but still wants to collaborate and produce for other artists. Despite that aim, he isn't ruling out the possibility of releasing new music again at some point in the future.

"Thank you, it means a lot. I got a genuine love for music, and the blessing in dropping this album is that I'm highly inspired. I have no interest in making more 'J. Cole' albums, but my passion and excitement right now is in producing," Cole wrote. "I will write, I will record when it hits me. Release new music if the spirit says to do so. But The Fall-Off is a project I won't try to top."

J. Cole's Trunk Sale

J. Cole dropped The Fall-Off on Friday, February 6, following years of anticipation. After doing so, he announced a "Trunk Sale Tour," in which he'll be selling CD copies of the project out of his car. He made the first stop at North Carolina A&T University over the weekend.

"Yesterday I had daddy duties that came before album release celebrations. Today I got my old civic (with the brand new engine) a tour bus and some sprinters. In the trunk of my car is boxes of The Fall-Off CD’s. As a teenager I had copies of the Fayettenam Bommuh’s album that Nervous gave me to sell. I used to go up to the gas stations trying to sell the album to strangers 'yo you like hip hop??' Was the beginning of the sales pitch," he recalled in a post on social media.