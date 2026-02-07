The Game Drops Surprising Review Of J. Cole's "The Fall-Off" After Past Criticism

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
The Game Review J Cole The Fall Off Criticism
Feb 16, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; Recording artist J Cole reacts after being a part of a dunk in the Slam Dunk Contest during the NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
We wonder what would happen if more rappers like The Game and J. Cole would review each other's projects as publicly and directly as this.

The Game is one of many rappers who took strong issue with the apology that J. Cole had for Kendrick Lamar after dissing him, suggesting that Cole "watered down" the rap game. However, that doesn't mean he can't see the greatness in the Dreamville artist's highly anticipated new album The Fall-Off, even if his album review isn't the most glowing one in the world.

Yes, you read that right: Jayceon Taylor came through with a track-by-track breakdown on Instagram that got into his thoughts on this new project. He has some main issues (tough talk throwing him off, average hooks, overlong structures) and some really huge praises (Cole's rapping styles and flows, the instrumental pallet, the messaging, etc.).

The Game particularly praised J. Cole's storytelling and conceptual cuts on this record, appreciated the overall themes, thinks this is a necessary album in hip-hop today, and hopes Cole is being true to himself and to his fans first and foremost instead of caring about what people like him have to say.

However, he didn't love the sequencing on the album, thinks the beef situation weakened more aggressive cuts, and would've kept six or seven tracks in the vault. But overall, even the Compton MC's criticism of the K.Dot apology did not take away from his overall enjoyment of the record, giving it a seven out of ten. He said he'll review the new Don Toliver album next and asked "real hip-hop heads" to chime in with their thoughts on The Fall-Off without negative vibes.

Read More: Akademiks Was Right About J. Cole–He Can't Claim King Anymore

The Game's Kendrick Lamar Comments

Although they are not the main part of the review, these very brief thoughts on the Kendrick apology are ironic considering The Game's recent musical mentions of Kendrick Lamar. He had what seemed to be a challenge for him on his new mixtape to prove he's the best from Compton, but that also could've just as easily been a sign of respect.

Maybe Chuck Taylor will continue to review rap albums from the so-called "Big Three" and beyond. It would be funny to see rappers get into this zone more often. Everyone's a critic sometimes, even the artists. Perhaps Cole can write something up for the Every Movie Needs A Trailer tapes.

Read More: J. Cole’s "Birthday Blizzard ’26" Proves Skill Outlasts Status

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
J. Cole Beat Drake Kanye West Music J. Cole’s "Disc 2 Track 2" Beat Was Meant For Drake & Kanye West Collab Album
Akademiks_j.Cole Music Akademiks Was Right About J. Cole–He Can't Claim King Anymore
J Cole Hip Hop Chose Drake Kendrick Lamar Over Him The Fall Off Music J. Cole Says Hip-Hop Chose Drake & Kendrick Lamar Over Him
Comments 0