The Game Drops Surprising Review Of J. Cole's "The Fall-Off" After Past Criticism

The Game is one of many rappers who took strong issue with the apology that J. Cole had for Kendrick Lamar after dissing him, suggesting that Cole "watered down" the rap game. However, that doesn't mean he can't see the greatness in the Dreamville artist's highly anticipated new album The Fall-Off, even if his album review isn't the most glowing one in the world.
Yes, you read that right: Jayceon Taylor came through with a track-by-track breakdown on Instagram that got into his thoughts on this new project. He has some main issues (tough talk throwing him off, average hooks, overlong structures) and some really huge praises (Cole's rapping styles and flows, the instrumental pallet, the messaging, etc.).
The Game particularly praised J. Cole's storytelling and conceptual cuts on this record, appreciated the overall themes, thinks this is a necessary album in hip-hop today, and hopes Cole is being true to himself and to his fans first and foremost instead of caring about what people like him have to say.
However, he didn't love the sequencing on the album, thinks the beef situation weakened more aggressive cuts, and would've kept six or seven tracks in the vault. But overall, even the Compton MC's criticism of the K.Dot apology did not take away from his overall enjoyment of the record, giving it a seven out of ten. He said he'll review the new Don Toliver album next and asked "real hip-hop heads" to chime in with their thoughts on The Fall-Off without negative vibes.
The Game's Kendrick Lamar Comments
Although they are not the main part of the review, these very brief thoughts on the Kendrick apology are ironic considering The Game's recent musical mentions of Kendrick Lamar. He had what seemed to be a challenge for him on his new mixtape to prove he's the best from Compton, but that also could've just as easily been a sign of respect.
Maybe Chuck Taylor will continue to review rap albums from the so-called "Big Three" and beyond. It would be funny to see rappers get into this zone more often. Everyone's a critic sometimes, even the artists. Perhaps Cole can write something up for the Every Movie Needs A Trailer tapes.