The Game Drops Surprising Review Of J. Cole's "The Fall-Off" After Past Criticism

Yes, you read that right: Jayceon Taylor came through with a track-by-track breakdown on Instagram that got into his thoughts on this new project. He has some main issues (tough talk throwing him off, average hooks, overlong structures) and some really huge praises (Cole's rapping styles and flows, the instrumental pallet, the messaging, etc.).

The Game particularly praised J. Cole's storytelling and conceptual cuts on this record, appreciated the overall themes, thinks this is a necessary album in hip-hop today, and hopes Cole is being true to himself and to his fans first and foremost instead of caring about what people like him have to say.

However, he didn't love the sequencing on the album, thinks the beef situation weakened more aggressive cuts, and would've kept six or seven tracks in the vault. But overall, even the Compton MC's criticism of the K.Dot apology did not take away from his overall enjoyment of the record, giving it a seven out of ten. He said he'll review the new Don Toliver album next and asked "real hip-hop heads" to chime in with their thoughts on The Fall-Off without negative vibes.

Although they are not the main part of the review, these very brief thoughts on the Kendrick apology are ironic considering The Game's recent musical mentions of Kendrick Lamar. He had what seemed to be a challenge for him on his new mixtape to prove he's the best from Compton, but that also could've just as easily been a sign of respect.