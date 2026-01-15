J. Cole’s "Disc 2 Track 2" Beat Was Meant For Drake & Kanye West Collab Album

BY Caroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
J. Cole Beat Drake Kanye West
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 17: J. Cole performs onstage during the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 17, 2021 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. EDITORIAL USE ONLY (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Yesterday, J. Cole unleashed the first single from his anxiously awaited seventh studio album, "The Fall-Off."

Yesterday, J Cole fans feasted, as the Dreamville rapper dropped a new single on top of a massive album announcement. His anxiously awaited LP, The Fall-Off, is slated for release on February 6. As for the song, it arrived alongside a cinematic music video and has received mostly rave reviews.

Many listeners have also pointed out that it features a leaked beat from Drake and Kanye West's collab album Wolves, per Billboard. The project was ultimately scrapped.

This isn't Drake's only tie to The Fall-Off, however. For now, it remains a mystery who will be featured on the album, but a recent social media post by Fierce has managed to spark some speculation. The producer/songwriter, known for working with Drake on songs like "Push Ups" and "Family Matters," shared Cole's album trailer on Instagram yesterday.

Read More: J. Cole Has Hip-Hop Fans Stunned With New Single "Disc 2 Track 2"

Is Drake Featured On The Fall-Off?

This resulted in theories that he had a hand in the production of the album. Some even speculate that the Toronto rapper himself could make an appearance. This remains to be seen.

Shortly before Cole announced the album, Mal of Rory & Mal also claimed that Drake and Kendrick Lamar were featured on it. Allegedly, Cole had to re-record the project due to their beef. "Yes, Kendrick was on the album, and Drake was on the album," he said at the time. "Well, was, which is why we didn’t get the album, cause now he gotta do his whole album over.”

Cole's new music video features a heartfelt message from him to his fans about the creation of The Fall-Off. In it, he makes it apparent just how much he's put into it. "For the past 10 years, this album has been hand crafted with one intention: a personal challenge to myself to create my best work," it reads in part. "To do on my last what I was unable to do on my first. I had no way of knowing how much time, focus and energy it would eventually take to achieve this, but despite the countless challenges along the way, I knew in my heart I would one day get to the finish line. I owed it first and foremost to myself. And secondly, I owed it to hip hop."

Read More: Drake Collaborator Sparks Speculation After Sharing J. Cole's “The Fall-Off” Trailer

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
J. Cole Fans Stunned "Disc 2 Track 2" Hip Hop News Music J. Cole Has Hip-Hop Fans Stunned With New Single "Disc 2 Track 2"
Drake Collaborator J. Cole Trailer Hip Hop News Music Drake Collaborator Sparks Speculation After Sharing J. Cole's “The Fall-Off” Trailer
Syndication: The Tennessean Music J. Cole Allegedly Had To Re-Record The Entire "Fall Off" Because Of Drake & Kendrick Lamar
Syndication: The Tennessean Music J. Cole Pens A Powerful Message For Fans Ahead Of "The Fall-Off"
Comments 0