Yesterday, J Cole fans feasted, as the Dreamville rapper dropped a new single on top of a massive album announcement. His anxiously awaited LP, The Fall-Off, is slated for release on February 6. As for the song, it arrived alongside a cinematic music video and has received mostly rave reviews.

Many listeners have also pointed out that it features a leaked beat from Drake and Kanye West's collab album Wolves, per Billboard. The project was ultimately scrapped.

This isn't Drake's only tie to The Fall-Off, however. For now, it remains a mystery who will be featured on the album, but a recent social media post by Fierce has managed to spark some speculation. The producer/songwriter, known for working with Drake on songs like "Push Ups" and "Family Matters," shared Cole's album trailer on Instagram yesterday.

Is Drake Featured On The Fall-Off?

This resulted in theories that he had a hand in the production of the album. Some even speculate that the Toronto rapper himself could make an appearance. This remains to be seen.

Shortly before Cole announced the album, Mal of Rory & Mal also claimed that Drake and Kendrick Lamar were featured on it. Allegedly, Cole had to re-record the project due to their beef. "Yes, Kendrick was on the album, and Drake was on the album," he said at the time. "Well, was, which is why we didn’t get the album, cause now he gotta do his whole album over.”