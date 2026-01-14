Drake Collaborator Sparks Speculation After Sharing J. Cole's “The Fall-Off” Trailer

BY Caroline Fisher
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 30: J Cole performs during 2022 Lollapalooza at Grant Park on July 30, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage)
J. Cole recently announced the release date of his upcoming album "The Fall-Off," and unveiled its cover art and trailer.

Today, J. Cole delivered a massive update on his seventh studio album, The Fall-Off. He announced that the project will drop on February 6, 2026, and unveiled both its cover art and a new trailer. As expected, fans are out in full force showing their support for the upcoming LP. Recently, songwriter/producer Fierce even took to his own Instagram page to post the trailer.

Fierce is known for working alongside Drake on songs like "Push Ups," "Family Matters," and more. Of course, this has led to some speculation among social media users about what this could mean. Many believe this is a sign that Fierce had a hand in the production of the album. Some even think Drake himself might make an appearance.

Obviously, this is unconfirmed, though it isn't the only sign pointing to his potential involvement. During a recent podcast, Mal of Rory & Mal claimed that Cole originally had features from both Drake and Kendrick Lamar on the album. Allegedly, this meant he had to re-record the album due to their beef.

J. Cole The Fall-Off Vinyl

"Yes, Kendrick was on the album, and Drake was on the album," he explained. "Well, was, which is why we didn’t get the album, cause now he gotta do his whole album over.” As for whether or not either of them will make the final cut, that remains to be seen.

An exclusive vinyl edition of the album is available for pre-order now.

"This is the first-ever pressing of The Fall-Off," the product description begins. "This limited edition was assembled under the strongest security measures possible in hopes to preserve the reveal of album artwork and music until the moment they were intended to be released. Production demanded full scale, around-the-clock security in multiple facilities across North America to provide the best chance of success. With special packaging modifications, we are calling this first pressing the 'Stealth Edition,' and it will be the only time the album will be available in this form."

Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
