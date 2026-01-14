Drake Collaborator Sparks Speculation After Sharing J. Cole's “The Fall-Off” Trailer

Today, J. Cole delivered a massive update on his seventh studio album, The Fall-Off. He announced that the project will drop on February 6, 2026, and unveiled both its cover art and a new trailer. As expected, fans are out in full force showing their support for the upcoming LP. Recently, songwriter/producer Fierce even took to his own Instagram page to post the trailer.

Fierce is known for working alongside Drake on songs like "Push Ups," "Family Matters," and more. Of course, this has led to some speculation among social media users about what this could mean. Many believe this is a sign that Fierce had a hand in the production of the album. Some even think Drake himself might make an appearance.

Obviously, this is unconfirmed, though it isn't the only sign pointing to his potential involvement. During a recent podcast, Mal of Rory & Mal claimed that Cole originally had features from both Drake and Kendrick Lamar on the album. Allegedly, this meant he had to re-record the album due to their beef.

J. Cole The Fall-Off Vinyl

"Yes, Kendrick was on the album, and Drake was on the album," he explained. "Well, was, which is why we didn’t get the album, cause now he gotta do his whole album over.” As for whether or not either of them will make the final cut, that remains to be seen.

An exclusive vinyl edition of the album is available for pre-order now.