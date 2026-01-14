J. Cole Announces Exclusive Vinyl Release For "The Fall-Off"

BY Cole Blake
2025 Dreamville Music Festival
RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 6: J. Cole performs onstage during the 2025 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 6, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
J. Cole began taking pre-orders for the vinyl release after sharing a trailer for his upcoming album, "The Fall-Off."

J. Cole has begun taking pre-orders for a vinyl version of his upcoming album, The Fall-Off. A description for the purchase on his website notes that this will be the only time the project receives a vinyl pressing "in this form." Fans can pre-order the vinyl for $49.99 USD.

The description reads: "This is the first-ever pressing of The Fall-Off. This limited edition was assembled under the strongest security measures possible in hopes to preserve the reveal of album artwork and music until the moment they were intended to be released. Production demanded full scale, around-the-clock security in multiple facilities across North America to provide the best chance of success. With special packaging modifications, we are calling this first pressing the 'Stealth Edition,' and it will be the only time the album will be available in this form."

When Is J. Cole Releasing "The Fall-Off"?

The vinyl news comes after J. Cole announced the release date for The Fall-Off on Wednesday afternoon. Sharing a trailer for the project, he confirmed that it will be arriving on February 6.

In the clip, a narrator speaks about longevity in the entertainment industry. “Everything is supposed to go away eventually,” he says as Cole cleans his car. “Especially in show business with famous actors or musicians. It’s like, ‘This guy used to be famous and then he fell off.’ They want to point this, this and this and they made this mistake.”

The narrator continues: “So few people reach that level and yes, of course, it’s not gonna last forever because somebody else has to take that spot and that’s how show business has been forever. But no, they want to say that guy fell off, they want to look down on him for going through the natural cycle of rising and falling.”

Cole also gave fans a glimpse at the cover artwork on social media. It shows a recording setup on a wooden desk.

