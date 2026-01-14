J. Cole Unveils Cover Art For Upcoming Album “The Fall-Off”

BY Caroline Fisher
J Cole Cover Art "The Fall-Off" Hip Hop News
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 27: J. Cole performs onstage during Lil Baby &amp; Friends Birthday Celebration at State Farm Arena on December 27, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
J Cole has finally announced the official release date of his highly anticipated seventh studio album, "The Fall-Off."

Today, J Cole fans finally got the news they've been waiting on for months. The hitmaker confirmed the release date of his highly anticipated seventh studio album, The Fall-Off. In addition to the big news, J Cole shared the official cover art for the upcoming project along with a trailer, which can be seen below.

The trailer dives into the concept behind the title, and features shots of J Cole washing his car, eating at a diner, and more.

“Everything is supposed to go away eventually,” the narration begins. “You see this especially in show business with famous actors or musicians. And it’s like, ‘Oh, this guy used to be famous, and then he fell off. What happened?'"

“And they want to point to, ‘They did this and this and they made some sort of mistake.’ Instead of thinking that, look, it’s kinda crazy they got famous in the first place. So few people reach that level that yes, of course, it’s not gonna last forever because somebody else has to take that spot," it continues. "And that’s how show business has been since forever. But no, they always want to say, ‘That guy fell off.’ They want to look down on him for just going through the natural cycle of rising and falling.”

When Is J. Cole Dropping The Fall-Off?

The Fall-Off is slated for release on February 6, 2026. It will follow 2021’s The Off-Season and 2024’s Might Delete Later. Vinyl is available for pre-order now.

“This is the first-ever pressing of The Fall-Off,” the product description reads. “This limited edition was assembled under the strongest security measures possible in hopes to preserve the reveal of album artwork and music until the moment they were intended to be released. Production demanded full-scale, around-the-clock security in multiple facilities across North America to provide the best chance of success. With special packaging modifications, we are calling this first pressing the ‘Stealth Edition,’ and it will be the only time the album will be available in this form.”

