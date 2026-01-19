A new video showing off the exclusive vinyl pressing that J. Cole will be releasing for his upcoming album, The Fall-Off, has surfaced online. The clip shows someone unboxing the packaging and revealing what fans can expect with the purchase. It appears to confirm that the project will be a double album.

Cole first announced the physical release when sharing a release date for The Fall-Off, last week. The product is available for purchase for $49.99 USD on his website. The description reads: "This is the first-ever pressing of The Fall-Off. This limited edition was assembled under the strongest security measures possible in hopes to preserve the reveal of album artwork and music until the moment they were intended to be released. Production demanded full scale, around-the-clock security in multiple facilities across North America to provide the best chance of success. With special packaging modifications, we are calling this first pressing the 'Stealth Edition,' and it will be the only time the album will be available in this form."

When Is J. Cole Releasing "The Fall-Off"

J. Cole will finally be releasing The Fall-Off on February 6 after years of anticipation. Last Wednesday, he shared a trailer for the project on social media. It features a narrator speaking about longevity in the entertainment industry. Fans have since identified the voice as belonging to YouTuber and comedian Dan Harumi.

“Everything is supposed to go away eventually,” Harumi says as Cole cleans his car. “Especially in show business with famous actors or musicians. It’s like, ‘This guy used to be famous and then he fell off.’ They want to point this, this and this and they made this mistake.”

He continues: “So few people reach that level and yes, of course, it’s not gonna last forever because somebody else has to take that spot and that’s how show business has been forever. But no, they want to say that guy fell off, they want to look down on him for going through the natural cycle of rising and falling.”