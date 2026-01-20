With J. Cole having finally confirmed the release date for his long-awaited album, The Fall-Off, fans have resurfaced a quote from Daylyt about having heard the project back in 2024. While speaking with his followers on Instagram Live at the time, Cole's collaborator on "Pi" revealed his thoughts on the album.

"Imma say it loud and clear. I heard 'The Fall Off,' I'm spillin' the beans, it’s one of the best levels of rapping I have ever witnessed," Daylyt said. "Cole is goin' out with a nuclear missile, I'm tellin' y'all that... he literally was like 'I don't give a f*** about the radio, I just wanna show the world my pen before I die.'"

When Hip Hop All Day posted the quote on X (formerly Twitter), fans shared their expectations for the album in the replies. "Lyrical miracle isn't the thing thats gonna have this album stand the test of time," one user wrote. "Sure we wanna see cole sp*zz but there has to be some absolutely banger tracks with a lot of replay value such as middle child, work out, love yours, and no role model." Another added: "We already know you can rap Cole make something that’s exciting and craft some records I’m rootin for you."

Last week, J. Cole confirmed that he will be releasing The Fall-Off on February 6. He made the announcement with a trailer for the project, in which narrator Dan Harumi speaks about longevity in the entertainment industry.

“Everything is supposed to go away eventually,” Harumi says as Cole cleans his car. “Especially in show business with famous actors or musicians. It’s like, ‘This guy used to be famous and then he fell off.’ They want to point this, this and this and they made this mistake.”