Daylyt Teases New Release After Being Spotted In Studio With J Cole

Fans might get it before Christmas.

Daylyt and J Cole are responsible for some of the best rap singles of the year. The two rappers linked up with Ab-Soul for "Pi," which represented Daylyt's first song on the Billboard Hot 100. They followed it up with another stellar outing, "A Plate of Collard Greens." It's obvious that J Cole and 'Lyt have outstanding chemistry on the mic together. And now it's looking like the two might be gifting fans with a new song for the holiday season.

It all started with footage of J Cole and Daylyt in the studio. The two rappers were spotted recording together as far back as September. Some of the footage was posted by the NFR Podcast on Twitter on December 11. An hour later, Daylyt hopped on social media to confirm that something was coming. "So that I am not cryptic and y’all don’t think this is about bro," the rapper explained. "I Daylyt Am Dropping Something On December 23rd. Ft..." The Tweet did not specify who was featured on the song, but the timing of the post has fans assuming that Cole is involved.

Daylyt Confirmed He's Dropping On December 23

The question, of course, is whether or not Daylyt is the featured artist, or has a feature on a song of his own. It's clear the rapper wants to have fun with his fans, given his tantalizing message. Fans have been waiting on J Cole's The Fall Off for years, and some have even speculated that the "drop" could be from the hallowed album. Daylyt has seemingly confirmed his involvement with the album, dating back to this April. The rapper claimed that fans aren't ready for the level of rapping J Cole has in store.