Daylyt And J Cole Dazzle On Dense New Single "A Plate Of Collard Greens"

These two don't miss.

Daylyt and J Cole have got wordplay for days. The two rappers were absolutely spectacular on the song "Pi" from Cole's last album. There were teases of additional songs between them, but nothing could've prepared fans for the surprise release of "A Plate of Collard Greens." The duo decided to drop the new track on Monday with no fanfare, and let the bars speak for themselves. Unsurprisingly, they do. Daylyt and J Cole prove to be as slick as ever over a soulful instrumental loop. Musically, there isn't a lot going on throughout "A Plate of Collard Greens."

It proves to be a smart decision, though, because the rhyme schemes and double entendres steal the show. Daylyt and J Cole are exceptional rappers on their own, but there seems to be a special energy that arises whenever they are in the studio together. They raise each other's game, which is definitely what happens here. Daylyt kicks things off with a stream of consciousness flow that's packed tight with rhymes yet is still coherent. J Cole picks up the baton during the second half of the song and keeps the pace going strong. It's the best J Cole verse since his ill-advised apology to Kendrick Lamar during the "Big Three" beef. Given that his new album is reportedly on its way, it's a welcome change of pace.

Daylyt And J Cole Raise Each Other's Lyrical Game

Quotable Lyrics:

Gotta channel thoughts cuse damn, the cable off it seems
Deep down I hated Halloween with all that I have seen
Who needs another way to cause a scream
Dangerous as the King of Pop

