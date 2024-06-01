Daylyt Claims 2024 Beef Is Over After Talking To The Big Three

Daylyt has ties to all three rappers.

Daylyt has a unique perspective on the battle of the so-called "Big Three." The rapper has ties to Drake, J Cole and Kendrick Lamar, and has given his opinions on the various diss tracks that have been released between them all. This makes him an authoritative voice in terms of what to expect, and whether there is more that fans should be expecting. Daylyt even appeared on the J Cole album in which the Dreamville rapper dissed Kendrick Lamar. In his estimation, though, the battle is officially over.

Daylyt hopped on X (formerly Twitter) to give his two cents on the battle. He not only weighed in, but he acknowledged that the discourse around the battle has gotten old. "This my last and final post about this beef," he wrote. "So that y'all don't keep coming to my page looking for ebony type tweets." The rapper then revealed that he's had individual conversations with each of the Big Three in recent weeks. "I spoke to Cole," he added. "I spoke to Dot, I spoke to Drake. The beef is over." Daylyt then shifted the focus to the good music that came out of the beef, and the good music that's still to come. "We back to making good music," he tweeted. "To all rap n**gas the game has ben set hof!"

Daylyt Wanted To Set The Record Straight On X

Daylyt's association with the Big Three has taken on different forms over the years. He scored his first Billboard charting song opposite J. Cole on "Pi," which also featured TDE rapper Ab-Soul. He previously worked with Drake, though there's controversy surrounding the work they did together. Some fans think Daylyt wrote "Back to Back" for Drizzy, and the former's song "Uncharged Up" was meant to poke fun at the Drake diss "Charged Up." Another Daylyt song, 2016's "Cat's Out the Bag," supports the "Back to Back" theory in its lyrics. "All of em jewish guys," he raps. "Help em write the back 2 back but what money did you provide. Drake Joe, who should i ride for."