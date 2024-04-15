J. Cole's Deleted "7 Minute Drill" Still Makes An Impressive Debut On Billboard Hot 100

J. Cole had everyone hip-hop fan's phone blowing up when he dropped a new project out of nowhere. Might Delete Later is now the German-born MC's first solo tape since The Off-Season and is essentially full of B-sides and leftovers from the vlog series of the same name. Outside of it being a new release from J. Cole it had the community in a stranglehold because of the diss response to Kendrick Lamar called "7 Minute Drill." While it was heavily discussed, the consensus seems to be that it felt to be a bit of a stretch and the disses were a little flimsy. Regardless, "7 Minute Drill" still did well for itself because it just peaked pretty high on the Billboard Hot 100.

According to Uproxx, Billboard announced the updated top 10 songs on the Hot 100 chart and the track is poised for a number six debut. This is extremely impressive considering our previous points, but also because Cole just removed the song off streaming a few days ago. Fans have been roasting the peaceful rapper for being just that. But if he did not feel comfortable in releasing it to begin with, you have to commend him for sticking to what he believes in and not buying into what the fans wanted.

"7 Minute Drill" Goes Number 6 On Billboard

In terms of other noteworthy tracks on this updated list, "Like That," the song which started all of this trading of shots, has now gone number one for three consecutive weeks. "Type S***" by Metro Boomin, Future, Travis Scott, and Playboi Carti is also holding its own in the ninth slot. Furthermore, Beyonce and Jack Harlow are still going strong with their overnight hits "TEXAS HOLD 'EM" and "Lovin On Me," respectively. The only question going forward is, how does Cole feel about deleting the song now?

