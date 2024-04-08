J Cole Fans In Shambles After He Apologized To Kendrick Lamar At Dreamville Festival

J Cole's candid speech is getting all sorts of reactions on social media.

HOT 107.9's Birthday Bash 2023

Social media has been ablaze with discussion after J Cole shockingly apologized for dissing Kendrick Lamar during a pause in his headlining set at Dreamville Festival on Sunday night. During the speech, Cole admitted that his "7 Minute Drill" diss is "the lamest sh*t I ever did in my f*cking life," and praised Lamar as one of the best rappers ever. The comments come after two days of Cole and Lamar's fanbases feuding online.

"J Cole said he wanted all the smoke on every verse but as soon as that smoke came he tapped out," one fan wrote afterward. "This has to be one of the most embarrassing moments in rap I’ve ever seen. It just goes to show that a lot of these rappers actually want things to stay at subliminals and empty threats because it’s convenient for them. As soon as it gets direct it’s like 'woah woah i thought we were just acting here?'"

Read More: J Cole Apologizes To Kendrick Lamar For "7 Minute Drill" Diss: "That's The Lamest Sh*t I Ever Did"

J Cole Performs At Dreamville Music Festival

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 07: J.Cole performs at the 2024 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 07, 2024 (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage)

Other fans did come to Cole's defense. One user wrote: "J Cole apologizing was some real friendship sh*t. I understand we want Hip Hop beef and diss tracks but let’s not act like it could get ugly behind the scenes. J Cole never been that guy looking for smoke. He’s always been the type to give ppl their flowers and spread love." In response to that, another fan argued: "That’s fine and all but he shoulda realized that before he put the track out."

Hip-Hop Reacts To J Cole's Speech

While Cole put his issues with Lamar to rest, Drake has still yet to comment on the beef. Many fans are holding out hope that he might have something in store for the Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers rapper. Be on the lookout for further updates on J Cole, Kendrick Lamar, and Drake on HotNewHipHop. Check out more of the responses to the feud below.

Read More: J Cole Calls Kendrick Lamar's "To Pimp A Butterfly" Boring, Says "Mr. Morale" Was "Tragic" On "7 Minute Drill"

