J Cole Praised For Bowing Out Of Kendrick Lamar Feud After Fans Hear Blistering Drake Diss, "Euphoria"

BYCole Blake879 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 – Show
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 17: J. Cole performs onstage during the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 17, 2021 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. EDITORIAL USE ONLY (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

J Cole made it out mostly unscathed.

J Cole is being praised on social media for bowing out of his feud with Kendrick Lamar in time to avoid catching a diss track from the rapper. The comments come after Lamar targeted Drake on his scathing new song, "Euphoria," which hit streaming services on Tuesday. On the track, Lamar brings up Drake's race, accuses him of being a bad father, reflects on his feud with Pusha T, and more.

“I’m glad J. Cole tapped out these two dudes absolutely HATE each other lmao," one user on Twitter wrote. Another added: "With Kendrick dropping his diss track, the more i realize that i owe J Cole an apology. he was right to ride his bike up outta there because Kendrick Lamar and Drake HATE each other.” One more fan wrote: “J Cole somewhere on that bike with the wind against his face feeling grateful. Bless.”

Read More: Drake Seemingly Responds To Kendrick Lamar's "Euphoria" Diss

J Cole Apologizes To Kendrick Lamar At Dreamville Festival

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 7: J Cole performs during 2024 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 7, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)

Lamar originally dissed both Drake and J Cole with his verse on Metro Boomin and Future's "Like That." The track prompted a response from Cole, who fired back at Lamar on "7 Minute Drill." Just days later, Cole admitted he regretted doing so and apologized. “That sh*t disrupts my f*cking peace," he admitted at Dreamville Festival. "So what I want to say right here tonight is in the midst of me doing that, trying to find a little angle and downplay this n***a’s f*cking catalog and his greatness, I want to say right now tonight, how many people think Kendrick Lamar is one of the greatest motherf*ckers to ever touch a f*cking microphone? Dreamville, y’all love Kendrick Lamar, correct? As do I."

Fans Change Their Tune On J Cole's Decision

Check out fans' responses to how J Cole's decision looks in retrospect above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Drake and Kendrick Lamar's feud on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Gillie Da Kid Labels Kendrick Lamar's "Euphoria" Corny," Says Drake & Chris Brown Are Up

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
Lauryn Hill &amp; The Fugees In ConcertMusicRapsody Breaks Silence On J Cole & Kendrick Lamar's Feud: "War Is War"2.1K
Fat Joe &amp; Friends In Concert - New York, NYMusicJadakiss Wants To Ask J Cole “What Happened?” With Kendrick Lamar Feud4.8K
2022 Lollapalooza - Day 3MusicJ Cole Apologizes To Kendrick Lamar For "7 Minute Drill" Diss: "That's The Lamest Sh*t I Ever Did"70.4K
2022 InvestFestMusicDame Dash Admits He's "Disappointed" In J Cole For Apologizing To Kendrick Lamar1.8K