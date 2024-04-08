J Cole Apologizes To Kendrick Lamar For "7 Minute Drill" Diss: "That's The Lamest Sh*t I Ever Did"

J Cole admitted he regrets dissing Kendrick Lamar while performing at Dreamville Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on Sunday night. Taking a pause during his headlining set, Cole began by explaining how proud he is of the work he put into his new mixtape, Might Delete Later, but revealed the closing song, "7 Minute Drill," isn't sitting right with him.

"I'm so proud of that project except for one part," Cole said. "There's one part of that sh*t that makes me feel like, 'Man, that's the lamest sh*t I ever did in my f*cking life.' And, I know this is not what a lot of people wanna hear. I can hear my n****s up there right now like, 'Nah, don't do that.' But, I gotta keep it 100 with y'all. I damn near had a relapse." From there, he admitted that he's "blessed" to know both Drake and Lamar.

J Cole Performs At Dreamville Festival

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 02: J. Cole performs during the 2023 Dreamville Music festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 02, 2023 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

"I felt conflicted 'cause I'm like, bruh I know I don't really feel a way," Cole continued. "But the world wanna see blood... so I say all of that to say, in my spirit of trying to get this music out, I moved in a way that spiritually feels bad on me. I tried to jab my n***a back and I tried to keep it friendly. But at the end of the day, when I listen to it and when it comes out and I see the talk, that sh*t don't sit right with my spirit. That sh*t disrupts my f*cking peace. So I want I want to say tonight, in the midst of me doing that, and in that sh*t, trynna find a lil angle and downplay this n***a's f*cking catalog and his greatness... I wanna say right here tonight, how many people think Kendrick Lamar is one of the greatest muthaf*ckas to ever touch a microphone? Dreamville, y'all love Kendrick Lamar correct? As do I." Check out the full speech below.

J Cole Reflects On "7 Minute Drill"

The back and forth began when Cole labeled himself, Drake, and Lamar as hip-hop's "big 3." Lamar fired back on Metro Boomin and Future's "Like That" by suggesting he's in a league of his own. Drake has yet to respond to the drama. Be on the lookout for further updates on J Cole on HotNewHipHop.

