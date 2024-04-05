J Cole Calls Kendrick Lamar's "To Pimp A Butterfly" Boring, Says "Mr. Morale" Was "Tragic" On "7 Minute Drill"

J Cole was dissed by Kendrick Lamar on "Like That." Although the song was mostly aimed at Drake, there is no doubt that some of the bars in there were for Cole. This sparked a ton of reactions from fans. Mostly, the fans out there just wanted to hear some sort of response. Drake largely ducked the smoke. Overall, it has been three weeks, and he has still yet to actually deliver some sort of response. Meanwhile, fans have been curious about whether or not Cole would want to say anything. As it turns out, he did.

Earlier today, Cole dropped off a new surprise album called Might Delete Later. The album is 12 tracks long, and is packed with features. The most important song, however, is the last one, titled "7 Minute Drill." In this track, Cole takes shots at Kendrick Lamar, and systematically goes through his discography. It even appears as though he calls To Pimp A Butterfly boring. Additionally, he calls Mr. Morale tragic. These are some interesting bars, and one has to wonder if Cole even believes them, or if he is peddling internet narratives.

J Cole Speaks

"I got a phone call that said somebody was dissing… Your first sh*t was classic, your last sh*t was tragic… your 2nd sh*t put n**gas to sleep but they gassed it… Your 3rd sh*t was massive hit that was your prime… I was trailing right behind but I just now hit mine," Cole raps on the song. Overall, these are the bars everyone is focused on, and for good reason. Now, all eyes are on Kendrick as fans wonder whether or not he will want to drop his rebuttal.

The Song In Question

