J Cole Calls Kendrick Lamar's "To Pimp A Butterfly" Boring, Says "Mr. Morale" Was "Tragic" On "7 Minute Drill"

J Cole had a lot to say this morning.

BYAlexander Cole
2023 Dreamville Music Festival

J Cole was dissed by Kendrick Lamar on "Like That." Although the song was mostly aimed at Drake, there is no doubt that some of the bars in there were for Cole. This sparked a ton of reactions from fans. Mostly, the fans out there just wanted to hear some sort of response. Drake largely ducked the smoke. Overall, it has been three weeks, and he has still yet to actually deliver some sort of response. Meanwhile, fans have been curious about whether or not Cole would want to say anything. As it turns out, he did.

Earlier today, Cole dropped off a new surprise album called Might Delete Later. The album is 12 tracks long, and is packed with features. The most important song, however, is the last one, titled "7 Minute Drill." In this track, Cole takes shots at Kendrick Lamar, and systematically goes through his discography. It even appears as though he calls To Pimp A Butterfly boring. Additionally, he calls Mr. Morale tragic. These are some interesting bars, and one has to wonder if Cole even believes them, or if he is peddling internet narratives.

Read More: J. Cole's "No Role Modelz" Hits Massive Spotify Accomplishment

J Cole Speaks

"I got a phone call that said somebody was dissing… Your first sh*t was classic, your last sh*t was tragic… your 2nd sh*t put n**gas to sleep but they gassed it… Your 3rd sh*t was massive hit that was your prime… I was trailing right behind but I just now hit mine," Cole raps on the song. Overall, these are the bars everyone is focused on, and for good reason. Now, all eyes are on Kendrick as fans wonder whether or not he will want to drop his rebuttal.

The Song In Question

Let us know what you think of this diss track, in the comments section below. Do you think Cole won with this track? Or do you believe Kendrick is going to come back and potentially wash him? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: J. Cole's Guest Features 2023, Ranked

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
J Cole &amp; 21 Savage In ConcertMusicJ Cole Called Out For Transphobic Bars On "Might Delete Later" Track "Pi"
j-cole-might-delete-laterMusicJ Cole Drops Surprise Album "Might Delete Later" And Disses Kendrick Lamar In The Process
HOT 107.9's Birthday Bash 2023MusicTDE's Punch Reacts To J Cole Dissing Kendrick Lamar & "To Pimp A Butterfly"
7 minute drillMusicJ. Cole "Is Powered Up For Real" As He Unloads On Kendrick Lamar With "7 Minute Drill"