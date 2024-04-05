5 Biggest Beefs In Hip Hop Right Now: Kendrick, Megan, Nicki, Drake, Cole & More

Hip hop is a competitive outlet with many massive egos at the top of the ladder. From time to time, conflicts are sparked between artists that create a media zeitgeist, allowing fans a real-time window into the world of clashing titans. Some rap beefs unfortunately escalate to actual violence, while others result in classic tracks such as "Hit 'Em Up" and "The Story of Adidon." This year has already been big for hip hop beef, with multiple rappers feuding over the top spot in the game, as well as reviving old beefs that have long been considered dormant. Here's a look into five of the biggest 2024 hip hop beefs currently raging on.

5. Eminem Vs. Benzino

It must be a shock to many fans that Eminem and Benzino are in a conversation about 2024 hip hop beef, as their original feud occurred over 20 years ago. In the years since Eminem's career ballooned into one of the biggest in rap's history, Benzino has languished in relative obscurity, resulting in the latter leaning on the beef to maintain relevance. Benzino has been bringing Eminem up in interviews for years, frequently flip-flopping about whether he respects the white artist and considers him emblematic of the culture or not.

Eminem kicked off 2024 by reigniting the hip hop beef with Benzino on wax, throwing numerous shots at the 58-year-old on the Lyrical Lemonade track "Doomsday Pt. 2." Since then, Benzino has been on an all-out press tour, crying on Drink Champs and dropping lackluster tracks such as "Rap Elvis." For now, it seems unclear whether or not Eminem will respond and keep the beef going, though he is rumored to be dropping an album this year, so more shots could be on the way.

4. 50 Cent Vs. Stevie J

While 50 Cent and Stevie J have not gone at each other on wax during their recent feud, the beef has seen them both making hilarious and vicious attacks on social media. 50 has been incessantly trolling Diddy during the mogul's recent legal controversies and scandals, prompting Stevie to refer to the Get Rich Or Die Tryin rapper as an “Uncle Tom” who “wants to bring the Black community down.” Unsurprisingly, 50 Cent responded using his trademark humor and wit, deriding Stevie by calling him "Diddy's boyfriend." This discourse comes soon after Stevie J demanded 50 meet him in person so they could settle their differences face to face.

Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion have also kicked off 2024 with a massive hip hop beef, exchanging bars and social media posts with each other since January. Megan seemingly launched the feud with the track "Hiss," which included pointed lyrics referencing Nicki Minaj's support for her husband, who is a registered sex offender. While "Hiss" was the first track to bring the beef to the forefront of our timelines, Nicki and Megan have actually been throwing subliminal shots at one another since 2022.

However, there was nothing subliminal at all about Nicki Minaj's response to the track, which saw her cracking wise about Meg's dead mother, referencing the Tory Lanez shooting situation, and dropping an abysmal response track titled "Big Foot." Fans of Nicki Minaj have taken the beef a step further by locating the burial plot of Meg's late mom and threatening to commit acts of vandalism on the site, forcing the cemetery to increase security.

2. Ice Spice Vs. Latto

Ice Spice and Latto have become embroiled in something of a proxy war as a ripple effect of Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion. Though the pair have not committed to dropping explicit diss tracks aimed at each other, the talented femcees have each dropped several social media posts and lyrical hints loaded with shade. In January, Latto posted a snippet of her new track "Sunday Service" with an Ice Spice video playing in the background, causing some fans to theorize that the pointed lyrics "I just want a one on one, don't know why she so nervous" are about her.

Ice Spice herself seems to believe this, referring to the video as a "weak ass snippet" and responding with more subliminal shots on her record "Think U The Sh** (Fart)." On the track, Ice Spice raps, “I got my foot on they necks, I can’t let up / She all on the floor, told her get up," seemingly referencing Latto's hit single "Put It On da Floor." This 2024 hip hop beef has been quiet for the last few weeks, though fans assume more shots are likely incoming.

1. The Big 3 Clash (And Also Ye, AKA Kanye West)

Kendrick Lamar is at the center of the biggest 2024 hip hop beef, which threatens to take on just about every name in the industry. When Kendrick dropped his landmark verse on Future and Metro Boomin's recent record "Like That," he took aim at J. Cole and Drake, rapping, "Think I won't drop the location? I still got PTSD / Mother*** the big three, n**** it's just big me." Drake responded with some fiery words on stage during a tour stop, though J. Cole has not said anything publicly about the verse at this time.

Obviously, Future and Metro Boomin have co-signed Kendrick's verse, placing themselves in the feud with Drake as well, while other rappers like Rick Ross, The Weeknd, and Travis Scott have seemingly thrown their support behind the PGLang founder by making appearances on We Don't Trust You and refusing to speak on Drake's behalf. Unsurprisingly, Kanye West felt compelled to include himself in the hip hop civil war of 2024, referring to himself as the one true GOAT and claiming to have "washed" both Kendrick and Drake in past collaborations.

