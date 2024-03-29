Yung Miami Continues To Decline Any And All Diddy Rumors

It's been a pretty turbulent week for Diddy and as a result everyone close to him. That obviously includes his girlfriend Yung Miami who has found herself subject to quite a few rumors. They got started during the raid itself when some online tried to speculate that she could be playing some kind of informant role. That came after she responded to fans asking about where she was while the raids were being executed. But those turned out to be the first of many allegations she'd have to brush off.

Yung Miami posted a tweet earlier today that seemed to broadly deny many of the things she was accused of and frame them as ridiculous. "Y'all be going for ANYTHING" the tweet read. But when a fan responded with the claim that Miami was essentially being paid 250k a month just to spend time with Diddy, she clapped back. "Something the internet made up and yall ran with it!!! N*ggas don't even pay that for child support why tf would a n*gga ever pay me 250k for. FOR WHAT??" her fiery response reads. Check out the full Twitter interaction below.

Yung Miami Claps Back At Fan Spreading Rumors

Some of the most substantial rumors spread about Miami came from the lawsuit by former Diddy producer Lil Rod. The first allegations hit just a day after the raid when he amended the lawsuit with claims that Miami was drug trafficking for Diddy. Later amendments went even further claiming that she participated in sex work for the rap mogul.

Yung Miami's legal team fired back hard with specific receipts from the time cited in the lawsuit. They claim to have proof that Miami was in New York getting fitted for her MET Gala dress at the time that the lawsuit claims she was with Diddy and company in Virginia. What do you think of Yung Miami's reaction to fans spreading misinformation about her? Do you believe any of the claims made in Lil Rod's lawsuit? Let us know in the comment section below.

