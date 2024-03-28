Yung Miami's Team Refutes Drug Trafficking Accusation In Diddy Lawsuit

They pulled out MET Gala receipts.

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals

It's been a turbulent few months for Diddy and as a result, for his girlfriend. City Girls rapper Yung Miami has already been facing quite a bit of backlash for her silence on the numerous accusations being made against Diddy. He was even edited out of a reality show following the singer that dropped earlier this year. But recently she was forced into the mix following a raid on two of Diddy's properties earlier this week.

Following the raids, there were completely unsubstantiated rumors online that Miami was serving as an informant. While she didn't respond to those claims, once she was added to an actual lawsuit she hit back quickly. Producer Lil Rod's lawsuit has been one of the most notable filed against Diddy and an update made through his lawyer mentioned Miami directly. It claimed she was serving as a drug trafficker for the rap mogul securing and selling tuci. Miami's legal team hit back quickly with receipts. They claim that the specific time cited in the lawsuit the rapper was getting fitted for her elaborate Met Gala dress. That puts her in New York at the time of the lawsuits claims, far away from Diddy and his crew in Virginia.

Yung Miami's Lawyers Hit Back At Lawsuit Claim

While Miami's lawyers have been hard at work refuting the allegations against her, she's continued working. Earlier this week she hit back at a fan on Twitter suggesting she may have been caught up in the raids somehow. Even after the drug trafficking allegations hit she was still on her grind. She shared a preview of an upcoming single she has with Skilla Baby that she's been promoting for a few weeks now. Unsurprisingly, the tease was met with quite a few jokes from fans online given the circumstances.

What do you think of Yung Miami's lawyers pulling out receipts after she was mentioned in Lil Rod's lawsuit? Do you think Miami will face any consequences from her association with Diddy? Let us know in the comment section below.

