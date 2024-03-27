Yung Miami Previews New Song With Skilla Baby Amid Diddy Drug Trafficking Allegations

Last year, the City Girls released their new album RAW. Despite spawning a few fan favorites the record largely under-performed commercially and in the wake of its release the pair seem to be shifting their focus to solo work. Just this month JT took off on her first ever solo tour despite facing haters throughout the entire process. And now Yung Miami also appears to be pivoting to solo material with a new snippet she shared to social media.

She shared a pair of videos previewing an upcoming track she has with Skilla Baby. Despite showing off a healthy portion of the song, much of the discussion in response to it has a lot more to do with Diddy than Miami herself. That's because her boyfriend recently had two of his homes raided by the feds and rumors have swirled about Miami's potential involvement. Firstly she had to confirm that she wasn't present or either of the raids to a fan on Twitter. But now she's facing allegations of having talked to the feds personally as part of the investigation. Check out the preview she shared of new music below.

Yung Miami's New Snippet

Part of the rumors swirling about her being a potential informant come from DJ Akademiks. The streamer was beefing with Miami earlier this year and tried to use the raids against Diddy as an excuse to re-ignite their beef. Those accusations probably aren't as serious as the ones made in a new addition to Lil Rod's lawsuit against Diddy. In the new portions of the suit he accuses Miami of trafficking cocaine for the rap mogul.

This isn't the first time Miami has previewed her new song with Skilla Baby. She first announced the song and shared the first taste of it last week. What do you think of Yung Miami's new snippet with Skilla Baby? Do you think she had something to do with the recent raids of two of Diddy's properties? Let us know in the comment section below.

