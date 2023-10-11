City Girls
- Original ContentYung Miami Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The City Girls StarStep into Yung Miami's world. Her fortune is powered by City Girls' fame and star-studded music collaborations. Quite the journey!By Jake Skudder
- SongsJT Unleashes Fiery Solo Anthem "Sideways"JT is continuing her solo endeavors. By Tallie Spencer
- MusicJT Puts Fan On Blast For Calling Lil Uzi Vert GaySomeone claiming to be the rapper's "biggest fan" didn't seem like it. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicYung Miami Shares "Caresha Please" Drinking GameThe game is already racking up some impressive sales. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicJT Previews New Solo Music With Karaoke VideosJT's fans are eagerly awaiting more solo material from her.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicJT Dips Her Toes Into A New Sound In Latest Snippet: ListenJT might have something with this new song. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicJT Vows To Make Good Songs Not Just Good Verses in 2024That JT solo album could ne arriving sooner than expected.By Lavender Alexandria
- StreetwearJT Falls In Heels At City Girls Show, Yung Miami Saves The DayWhat else are partner-in-rhymes for?By Hayley Hynes
- MusicYung Miami And Stunna Girl Clarify That There's No BeefMiami and Stunna Girl made sure fans knew they weren't taking shots. By Lavender Alexandria
- RelationshipsJT And Lil Uzi Vert Spark Breakup Rumors With Social Media ChangesThe couple's respective Instagram pages have fans buzzing.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureYung Miami Eggs On Saucy Santana Amid Akademiks BeefSaucy Santana and Akademiks have been trading shots this week. By Aron A.
- MusicJT Stunned By Fan's Very Accurate Halloween LookJT could barely tell the difference between a fan and herself.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicJT Considers Changing Her Rap Name So She Can Trend On TwitterJT is asking fans online if she should change her name.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicAsian Doll Disses JT For Switching Up On Nicki MinajAsian Doll wasn't buying JT's new outlook on Nicki.By Lavender Alexandria
- ViralTikTok Star Terri Joe Questions Diddy & Lil Uzi Vert's Sexuality In Front Of Yung Miami & JT: WatchTerri Joe has always been quick with the comebacks.By Alexander Cole
- NumbersYung Miami Unbothered By "RAW" Album Sales Projections CriticsThe City Girls made their return this past weekend, though some have suggested that it's time for JT to get serious about a solo career.By Hayley Hynes
- Music"JT Needs To Take The Offset Route" Fans Claim After City Girls Album Sales RevealedSome fans think she would sell more records as a solo artist.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicJT Says She's Still Hungry Even After New City Girls AlbumJT isn't done just because City Girls dropped a new album.By Lavender Alexandria
- SongsCity Girls & Muni Long Want You To Face Your "Emotions"Lil Durk, Juicy J, and many more friends join Caresha and JT on their new album.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicYung Miami Opens Up About "City On Lock" Album: "It Just Makes Me Depressed"Yung Miami lets it all out. By Zachary Horvath