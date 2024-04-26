JT Drops Hard-Hitting Single "Okay" Amidst City Girls Feud

JT and Yung Miami are not in the best place at the moment. The two emcee rose to fame as the duo City Girls, but true to form in 2024, they have engaged in a public feud. The whole thing started when Miami called out JT for "sneak dissing" her on X (formerly Twitter). The latter denied these claims, and told her partner in rhyme that she was "playing dumb." Things appeared to have cooled down in the three weeks since the social media explosion, but City Girls does not look as though it continue for much longer. This makes it the perfect time for JT to drop the solo single "Okay."

The Florida rapper teased a snippet of "Okay" on April 16, along with a pre-order link. The single sees JT engage in her usual boastful style, which sounds amazing over the horn-heavy beat. The bouncy drums are a throwback to the sound Waka Flocka Flame and Lex Luger established in the late 2000s, but with a slicker, modern spin. JT's bars are standard for anyone who's spent time listening to a City Girls tape, but the appeal of both her and Yung Miami has always been the swagger over the wordplay. "I'm pretty than a motherf**ker, h*es be lookin' okay," she raps. "She think that she f**king with me, is this b*tch okay. He said he ain't f**kin' 'round, I look at him like, okay." It's a memorable chorus.

JT Proves That She Can Kill A Track Solo

"Okay" is the latest track to be released from JT's rumored debut album. There isn't a proper name or release date, but the rapper has teased multiple leaks. "Okay" is the third single for the album after "Sideways" and "No Bars," both of which dropped in 2023. JT gushed about being able to make the music she wants in an IG post hyping up "No Bars," and it's safe to assume the excitement extends to "Okay" as well. "No more hiding my love for music, I love music," she wrote. "I love my voice! I love poppin' my sh*t."

Quotable Lyrics:

Down South, bad b*tch, this skreet sh*t, so ratchet

Call me JT, A.K.A. The Soul Snatcher (Okay)

I'm with a booster, a scammer, and a pole dancer

P*ssy n**ga call my phone, he won't get no answer (Nah)

