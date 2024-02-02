JT Unleashes Fiery Solo Anthem "Sideways"

City Girls' dynamic force, JT, has once again seized the spotlight with her latest solo single, "Sideways." Following the success of her hit "No Barz," the 31-year-old rapper continues to showcase her undeniable gravitas and lyrical flow in this scorching new track. "Sideways" stands as a testament to JT's evolution as a solo artist. Signaling a bold departure from her earlier stance of primarily focusing on group endeavors. The City Girls star's steady rollout of solo material reinforces her versatility and individual artistry. Proving that she's more than capable of holding her own outside the confines of the duo.

The lyrics of "Sideways" are a relentless declaration of JT's unapologetic attitude and refusal to entertain fake connections. In the chorus, she asserts, "B**ch, I ain't friendly, I don't f*ck with y'all b**ches (At all) / Tryna take who? It ain't enough of y'all b**ches." The bold lyrics, paired with JT's confident delivery, create an anthem that exudes empowerment and self-assurance. The verses delve deeper into JT's world. She addresses the haters with unfiltered honesty. This emphasizes her continued success and dominance in the music scene.

Moreover, the chorus, with its infectious repetition and catchy beats, makes "Sideways" a track that demands attention. JT's abilities shine in seamlessly blending attitude and style. Making this single another standout addition to her solo repertoire. Fans of City Girls and hip-hop enthusiasts alike will appreciate the dynamic shift in JT's solo approach, as she fearlessly explores new sonic territories. "Sideways" is not just a song. It's a declaration of independence, a sonic manifesto that solidifies JT's status as a force to be reckoned with in the rap game.

Furthermore, the rapper continues to break barriers and redefine her solo narrative. "Sideways" stands as a testament to her resilience, artistry, and unwavering commitment to her craft. In a musical landscape dominated by bold voices, JT's unfiltered authenticity sets her apart. And "Sideways" is a vivid expression of her journey to the top.

Quotable Lyrics:

Grind so low and I'm still in a group

Biggest in my city and I'm still in a coupe

Beefin' with who, bitch? Not you

Who the baddest bitch? Not you

