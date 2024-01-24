JT Puts Fan On Blast For Calling Lil Uzi Vert Gay

Someone claiming to be the rapper's "biggest fan" didn't seem like it.

JT and Lil Uzi Vert's relationship hasn't always been smooth sailing. During some of the darker moments unfolding in the public eye, the City Girls rapper threw a phone at Uzi during a viral fight at the BET Awards. A few months ago Uzi gave a status update on the relationship. At the time they described it as not being "in the best shape." But despite that, the pair have often come to each other's defense publicly. JT stood up for Uzi's right to go by whatever pronouns they want when their decision was criticized by fans.

Similarly, when a fan recently tried to take aim at Lil Uzi Vert's sexuality, their girlfriend had something to say. Alongside Paris Fashion Week, Marc Jacobs released a bizarre new promo video featuring Uzi. In the clip, he carries a multi-layered cake into an elevator while clearly struggling to keep it upright. One particular fan reposted the video to their Instagram story with a curious caption. They accuse Uzi of being gay claiming that they can't be convinced otherwise concluding their caption by saying that she needs a new partner. But when the City Girls rapper clapped back at the overly aggressive fan it caused them to have a bit of a meltdown. Check out their response below.

JT Stands Up For Lil Uzi Vert

After JT puts the fan posting about Lil Uzi in their place via Instagram DMs, things start to get a bit unhinged. "Why are you being mean to me I'm your biggest fan" they reply. It's a sentiment they double down on in a distraught video they posted speaking directly to her favorite rapper. Fand couldn't help but laugh at just how bizarre the entire interaction is.

Many fans are hoping that JT follows up the new City Girls album from last year with a solo project. She's already begun teasing new music of her own coming soon. What do you think of JT standing up against a fan who called Lil Uzi Vert gay? What do you think of the fans unhinged reaction? Let us know in the comment section below.

