Recently, Nicki Minaj took to Twitter to give City Girls’ JT her stamp of approval. JT dropped her new single “No Bars” last week, and it appears as though Nicki is a fan. She shared a clip of the track’s music video on Twitter, adding a bow emoji. It seems like Nicki isn’t the only person loving the track. Earlier today, it was reported that “No Bars” is currently topping Apple Music’s solo female rap charts. The video is also trending on YouTube at the time of writing.

Nicki hasn’t always been on the best of terms with City Girls, however. In May, she went on a bit of a Twitter rant about the other half of the rap duo, Yung Miami. She called her out for using the phrase “Let’s get into something, chile!” on an episode of her podcast, Caresha Please. Nicki mentioned that she had been using it on her show Queen Radio, directing most of her discontent at Diddy. The two artists debated the issue in a few Tweets. Though they were written in a playful tone, it still seems like Nicki wasn’t pleased that her phrase was being “borrowed.”

Nicki Gives Her Stamp Of Approval

“Puff, who representing u these days chile? I got my sh*t drafted in my HEAD B!CH,” she wrote. “@YungMiami305 talkin bout u got into some thangssss. Um chile, anyways, so…” Nicki added. Yung Miami later hopped on Twitter to defend herself, leading to some back and forth between the rappers. “Nicki @NICKIMINAJ what’s really the problem???,” she asked her, “Cause I definitely didn’t get that from you LOL… ‘let’s get into some thing Chile’ actually is a gay slang Lmaooooo.”

Nicki replied, telling her, “Caresha now you know damn well… ‘gay slang’ is the first go-to nowadays. Let’s discuss it on #QueenRadio chile. If not, I’m hittin Puff right now.” “Yeah I’m On my way to his house im Finna call you when I get there,” Yung Miami told Nicki. It’s uncertain what kind of terms the two of them are on now, but it’s clear that Nicki is riding for JT. It makes sense, considering JT just recently showed her support for Nicki’s verse on Lil Uzi Vert’s “Endless Fashion.”

