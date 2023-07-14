Earlier this week, Sukihana expressed her respect for Nicki Minaj. “I respect Nicki, I know I’m not gonna get a Nicki feature,” Suki said. Her comments came while appearing on The Armon Wiggins Show. “I don’t give a fuck if a bitch don’t like me or not,” Sukihana says, keeping it 100 percent real. “But imma still say that I respect [her]… I don’t know if I’m blocked or not, but I will say… I know I’m not gonna get a Nicki feature… That’s cool, I fuck with you.”

However, these comments were somehow taken as Suki saying that Nicki Minaj doesn’t like her because she was in the video for “WAP”. This likely stems from the war between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B that is largely fueled by their online fanbases. Regardless, is uncharitable slander was not taking lightly by Suki herself, who took to Twitter to refute several of the claims being made.

Sukihana Claps Back

I never said that ??! Stop making shit up about me. He said that https://t.co/lhXHFj6tpO — Suki WITH THE GOOD COOCHIE (@sukihanagoat) July 14, 2023

“I never said that ??! Stop making shit up about me. He said that,” Suki said of a tweet claiming that she was pushing a false narrative because “Rosalia was in the wap music video and here they are.” Suki then addressed the edited clips published by the likes of The Shade Room and The Neighborhood Talk. “Child I showed love to everybody I’m a real bitch watch the whole thing and get off my dick fr always tryna twist shit. If you gone show clips show the whole thing show me showing love and any blog that play with me I’m home get on y’all asses too.”https://twitter.com/sukihanagoat/status/1679652142448009216?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1679652142448009216%7Ctwgr%5Ea90cf764740759e69f907fe4bc84df1c4179c665%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwp.hnhh.com%2Fwp-admin%2Fpost.php%3Fpost%3D695701action%3Dedit

Suki also shared a comment she left on Instagram, presumably on the original “clip” of her talking about Nicki. In the comment, she tells the poster to “post the whole clip”. Remaining on the topic of context, Suki says “Show the love I showed showed sexyy, show my love for Cardi in the interview. Y’all gone make me really call y’all out as much drama y’all try to stir up. I said what I said and I stand ten toes down. I’m not a trouble maker or problematic. I speak the truth and show love.”

