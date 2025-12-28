Kai Cenat's Ex Girlfriend Gigi Reacts To Wild NBA YoungBoy Cheating Claims

Kai Cenat Girlfriend Gigi Deny Cheating Allegations Breakup Viral News
Jun 8, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Kai Cenat attends game two of the 2025 NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Kai Cenat and Gabrielle "Gigi" Alayah dated publicly for about a year, but it seems like there are a lot of hard feelings now.

Kai Cenat has been mostly offline for this last chunk of 2025, but he shocked fans on Saturday (December 27) with a big update. He said he is now single and that he won't be dating again, although his now-ex partner Gabrielle "Gigi" Alayah has some interesting thoughts on the matter. But most consequentially, fans are running with a false narrative that Gigi cheated on Kai with NBA YoungBoy.

"I'm single I will never be in another relationship again," the streamer wrote on his social media platforms, sparking a frenzy. Cheating allegations against Alayah surfaced and resurfaced online, particularly surrounding NBA YoungBoy. In fact, fake posts circled around naming DJ Akademiks as the source, and he later denied both the veracity of the rumor and the notion that he started it on his livestream.

At around this time, Gigi hopped on her Instagram Story the same day to share part of her side of the story. "I left, now you wanna get on the internet and rush to paint a false narrative about me off a FAKE twitter post is insane," she wrote. "I've never cheated on him, and YOU know that. I have never dealt with that man... play that sympathetic role somewhere else, pls."

Did Kai Cenat Get Cheated On?

It's still very unclear exactly who she's talking about here. Maybe it's Kai Cenat himself or the people spreading false rumors around, but he doesn't seem to have insinuated cheating allegations in the past. Perhaps what Gigi is taking issue with is the immediate sympathy card play online.

As for how the NBA YoungBoy rumors surfaced, it's hard to tell. Akademiks has denied that he had anything to do with it, but fans are still running with it online. There are also some alleged reaction clips of Kai and Gigi regarding this situation floating around, but they have either been debunked as old and out-of-context clips or haven't gotten any official confirmation as responses.

In any case, it seems like the former couple is now at odds, and they have to deal with these false narratives now. We'll see if they publicly address this soon or if they keep things private for now. It's quite the mess...

