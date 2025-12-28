Blueface Calls Kai Cenat A "Cry Baby" Over Gigi Breakup & Cheating Rumors

A couple of years ago, Kai Cenat was pretty disappointed to learn that Blueface doesn't like him, reacting to some interview shade. What's funny is that they probably never would've guessed that their paths would cross once more due to a messy breakup. More specifically, Blue recently reacted to Kai breaking up with his girlfriend Gabrielle "Gigi" Alayah (or according to her, the other way around). She has already denied cheating rumors concerning NBA YoungBoy, and the streamer said that he will never be in a relationship again.

Afterwards, this went viral on social media pages and led to lots of speculation. The California rapper took to Twitter to add insult to Cenat's emotional injury. "Kai cenat a cry baby," he wrote. "Act funny with everybody he came up with an wonder y he got mental health problems. Stop choosing the fame over real relationships and you n***as will be okay. Stop letting fame change you. You'll never like what you become! [...] I'll never switch up on the people I started with I'm from school yard crip not Hollywood. [...] You see me you gone see them every time Dhs."

Did Gigi Cheat With NBA YoungBoy?

Oddly enough, Blue doesn't really make specific reference to what happened between Kai Cenat and Gigi Alayah. Instead, he criticized alleged faulty loyalties impacted by fame without really connecting it to the context that folks are talking about today. Maybe this is a case of unintended timing making a message seem like it's about something else entirely.

Nevertheless, Gigi responded to Kai's breakup announcement by shutting down the media's cheating allegations and also seemingly taking aim at the streamer. "I left, now you wanna get on the internet and rush to paint a false narrative about me off a FAKE twitter post is insane," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "I've never cheated on him, and YOU know that. I have never dealt with that man... play that sympathetic role somewhere else, pls."

It's unclear what Alayah wanted to exactly say or who she was addressing, but this will continue to develop. Meanwhile, Blueface is dealing with his own romantic drama.