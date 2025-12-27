Blueface Keeps Trolling King Harris For Looking Like His Girlfriend

Blueface is known to get in a few rap beefs here and there, but perhaps the most odd and surprising of them all so far has been with King Harris. While this isn't really a beef and more of an odd social media back-and-forth troll, it seems like neither artist is turning back.

For those unaware, T.I.'s son clapped back at the California rapper after he joked that he looks like his new girlfriend, Nevaeh Akira. While Blue's new boo tried to compliment King, he wasn't having it. After his response, as caught by Complex on Instagram, Chrisean Rock's ex partner continued his jabs.

"King Harris is my type of b***h," he tweeted, later taking to social media with a new video. "See, here n***as go. They want to be funny now. I tried to say it the nicest way I could without calling you a b***h, bro. You look like a b***h. King Harris look like my b***h. You want to go laugh and make it seem like you cute and handsome, and I'm weird? Ain't nothing manly about you. You look like my b***h. [On the] dead homies. You look like baby, look. There's nothing manly about you, bro. You don't look like a man, you petite, you light-skin, your voice is real high. You want to make it weird? We can make it weird, n***a. You look like my b***h."

"King Harris, come get in the bed, baby," Blueface told his new girlfriend Nevaeh Akira as a joke. "I like the way you said that. Queen Harris? Ooh. With your little petite a**. Ayo, pause, hold on."

King Harris' Response