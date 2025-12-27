Blueface Keeps Trolling King Harris For Looking Like His Girlfriend

Blueface Trolling King Harris Looking Like His Girlfriend Hip Hop News
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 23: Blueface attends Zeus Network "BADDIES USA" &amp; "CHEST OUT" premiere at Academy LA on November 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for The Zeus Network)
Blueface's girlfriend Nevaeh Akira tried to compliment King Harris with the comparison, but he wasn't having it.

Blueface is known to get in a few rap beefs here and there, but perhaps the most odd and surprising of them all so far has been with King Harris. While this isn't really a beef and more of an odd social media back-and-forth troll, it seems like neither artist is turning back.

For those unaware, T.I.'s son clapped back at the California rapper after he joked that he looks like his new girlfriend, Nevaeh Akira. While Blue's new boo tried to compliment King, he wasn't having it. After his response, as caught by Complex on Instagram, Chrisean Rock's ex partner continued his jabs.

"King Harris is my type of b***h," he tweeted, later taking to social media with a new video. "See, here n***as go. They want to be funny now. I tried to say it the nicest way I could without calling you a b***h, bro. You look like a b***h. King Harris look like my b***h. You want to go laugh and make it seem like you cute and handsome, and I'm weird? Ain't nothing manly about you. You look like my b***h. [On the] dead homies. You look like baby, look. There's nothing manly about you, bro. You don't look like a man, you petite, you light-skin, your voice is real high. You want to make it weird? We can make it weird, n***a. You look like my b***h."

"King Harris, come get in the bed, baby," Blueface told his new girlfriend Nevaeh Akira as a joke. "I like the way you said that. Queen Harris? Ooh. With your little petite a**. Ayo, pause, hold on."

Read More: T.I. Seemingly Responds To Sex Trafficking Allegations Involving Tiny And King Harris

King Harris' Response

"First of all, I don't look like no female ever," King Harris had responded to Blueface. "Second of all, why the hell would you say that, brother? [...] I'm less mad, more like weirded out. Why would you say your girl resembles a guy? That s**t don't sit. And then props to her. She was like, 'Well, that means I'm handsome.' Nah, baby, you're supposed to be beautiful, pretty, sexy. Men are handsome, you know? Don't get her thinking she handsome, Blueface. I'm handsome. She's the female, beautiful, you know? Man traits should not be there."

Read More: Video Footage From King Harris' 2024 Arrest Surfaces

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
