Blueface's Girlfriend Nevaeh Refuses To Reveal How Many Rappers She's Dated

Blueface immediately updated his romantic drama once he got out of prison, although it seems like he's in a relatively stable part of his life right now. Recently, he was on a livestream with his new girlfriend Nevaeh Akira, and they had a bit of a discussion about body count.

Basically, the California rapper wanted to know how many rappers his boo has slept with. She played coy with him and refused to answer, debating about double standards and about not every conversation being for the Internet to see.

"How many rappers have you slept with? Including me," Blue asked, as caught by Livebitez on IG. "I'm not saying that on this Live," Nevaeh answered. "I'm sorry. That's very confidential. He already knows it, though. So I'm not going out of my way. So you want me to ask you serious questions like that too? But that's not for the social media. I just don't feel like that's something for me to tell the world. They're normal f***ing people! Now you know it ain't higher. Everything's past tense. Oh my God, you are really asking me these types of questions. This is being toxic, I'm telling you."

"It's just a number, though," he pressed on. "Just say the number. It's not for social media. But I'm not asking for the names. How many? Including me. So me equals one. Two? Higher or lower? Two? So two? Okay, three? Higher or lower? Just say higher or lower... My bad, chat."

King Harris Lookalike

Elsewhere, Blueface and Nevaeh Akira have other antics brewing. The former recently got semi-into it with King Harris by saying that T.I.'s son looks like the latter. She tried to defend him as handsome, but Harris felt quite weirded out by the comment. It's more of a troll than a beef, which is evident by Blueface doubling down on his mockery.

We'll see if that actually escalates; hopefully it doesn't. After all, it would be a pretty bottom-of-the-barrel reason to start a feud. Nevertheless, this new couple's relationship dynamic is already interesting a lot of fans. We'll see how their bond continues amid so many other narratives and drama cycles.