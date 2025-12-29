Blueface joked that Soulja Boy is "going broke" during a recent livestream after a judge ruled that the mother of the rapper's child could seize Blueface's royalties. The woman, Jackilyn Martinez, has been trying to get the judgment she was awarded in her defamation lawsuit against him, earlier this year. Adjusting for interest, that judgment now sits at $131,655.

"$130k y'all," Blueface remarked. "Sub then. Give me the subs. I gotta pay Soulja Boy's child support because he's going broke. So, his baby mama needs some money. I'mma get baby some new shoes because Soulja ain't got it."

When The Neighborhood Talk posted the clip on Instagram, fans largely used the opportunity to troll Blueface. "No, you opened your Walgreens mouth and started lying on that girl," one user wrote. Another added: "We can name 5 Soulja boy songs…we can only name 1 of yours…humble yourself."

Blueface's Defamation Case

Jackilyn Martinez filed her lawsuit against Blueface, back in December 2023, after the rapper claimed that he could be the father of her child with Soulja Boy. “As a result of Porter’s wrongful conduct and the defamatory statements, I have and continue to suffer severe emotional and mental distress, including depression, anxiety, panic attacks (and) crying spells …” Martinez stated in a prior declaration viewed by MyNewsLA.

In other news, Blueface has been making headlines for his new relationship with Nevaeh Akira. During another recent stream, he chatted with her about how many other rappers she has dated. "How many rappers have you slept with? Including me," Blue asked, as caught by Livebitez.

She answered: "I'm not saying that on this Live. I'm sorry. That's very confidential. He already knows it, though. So I'm not going out of my way. So you want me to ask you serious questions like that too? But that's not for the social media. I just don't feel like that's something for me to tell the world. They're normal f***ing people! Now you know it ain't higher. Everything's past tense. Oh my God, you are really asking me these types of questions. This is being toxic, I'm telling you."