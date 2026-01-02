Blueface Threatens Soulja Boy With Plans To Appeal His Debt To Child's Mom

Blueface and Soulja Boy have been beefing for years now, a time period during which the former alleged he fathered a child with the latter's former partner. However, after Jackilyn Martinez won a defamation lawsuit against him, the California rapper now owes her $130K.

Of course, Soulja couldn't be happier about this, as he recently hopped on social media to demand him to "give [him his] money." As caught by DJ Akademiks on Instagram, Blue reacted to this on a livestream with a threat to make this already turbulent legal and personal battle even more complicated.

"You gon' take your baby mama's money, Soulja?" he remarked. "I thought you was Big Draco. So you gon' just take your baby mama's money. You know what? Now I'm finna appeal this s**t. Y'all ain't getting nothing. Dead homies. I'm finna call the lawyer, he gon' go in there. They only won 'cause I couldn't go to court, chat. I couldn't go to court 'cause I was in prison. So now, since Soulja, you need the money? It was for your baby, n***a, it was for Soulja's baby. I don't know where the f**k she was gon' get [the money] from. However she was gon' get it, it was for Soulja's baby, not Soulja [the] man. Old-a** n***a. Now y'all ain't getting nothing. Now I'm about to appeal it. We gon' drag it out for two more years. And you're not going to get anything. We gon' settle for 20 dollars."

Read More: Celina Powell Shares Video Of Offset Allegedly Sleeping Next To Her

Soulja Boy's Blueface Beef

For those unaware, Soulja Boy and Blueface were beefing in 2023 over the latter's claim that he would beat the former in a Verzuz battle. Things quickly escalated when Blue claimed he's the real father of Soulja's child with his ex Jackilyn Martinez, which led to her victorious defamation lawsuit.