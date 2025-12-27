Blueface's Lawsuit Debt To Mother Of Soulja Boy's Child Keeps Growing

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 472 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Blueface Lawsuit Debt Mother Soulja Boy Child Growing Hip Hop News
Mar 15, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Recording artist Soulja Boy attends an NBA game between the Chicago Bulls and the LA Clippers at the Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Jackilyn Martinez won a defamation lawsuit against Blueface while he was in prison, stemming from his viral beef with Soulja Boy.

Blueface is still dealing with a few legal headaches following his release from prison, and that's not even taking into account all his romantic woes. Nevertheless, there are some situations that are sprawling out of his control, such as a default judgement against him from the mother of Soulja Boy's child, Jackilyn Martinez.

For those unaware, during the rappers' nasty online beef back in 2023, the California rapper had claimed that Martinez's two-year-old child with Soulja was actually his. She sued him in Los Angeles Superior Court for defamation in December of that year, and his lack of response resulted in a default judgement against Blueface.

The original award was $123,245, which includes $100K for emotional distress. But according to MyNewsLA and Martinez's lawyers' new reported court filings, interest has ballooned this judgement to $131,655 as of Wednesday (December 24). That day, her attorneys reportedly filed writs of execution with Los Angeles and Sacramento county sheriffs.

Earlier this month, Judge Peter Hernandez reportedly ordered that the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers and BMI must give whatever royalties they collected on the West Coast MC's behalf to Martinez until they satisfy the judgement.

Blueface reportedly still hasn't paid his due, which his prison time significantly hindered. We'll see if that changes soon.

Jackilyn Martinez claimed she hasn't been intimate with him since 2018. "As a result of [his] wrongful conduct and the defamatory statements, I have [suffered] and continue to suffer severe emotional and mental distress, including depression, anxiety, panic attacks, (and) crying spells," she wrote in an earlier declaration filing.

Read More: King Harris Responds To Blueface Saying He Looks Like His Girlfriend

When Did Blueface Go To Jail?
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Rams
Oct 22, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; American rapper Blueface attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Pittsburgh Steelers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Since Blueface was arrested in January of 2024, this made it more difficult to handle this lawsuit from the mother of Soulja Boy's child. It still didn't excuse his lack of response, and it certainly hasn't excused the legal bill that keeps mounting up. But context is always important.

We'll see if Soulja responds to this at some point or if he lets it all just slide. Considering the heavy beef the two artists were engaging in on social media, we wouldn't be surprised if they get more volatile.

Read More: Soulja Boy Threatens To Shoot TikTokers In Fiery Rant

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Atlanta Black Pride Weekend Pure Heat Community Festival Music Blueface At Risk Of Losing Music Royalties To Satisfy Defamation Judgment 2.1K
Soulja Boy Mocks Blueface Defamation Hip Hop News Music Soulja Boy Mocks Blueface For Having To Pay His Girlfriend $123K Over Alleged Defamation 1433
The Millennium Tour 2021 - Atlanta, GA Music Soulja Boy's Baby Mother Taking Anxiety & Insomnia Meds Amid Blueface Lawsuit 1126
Daniels Leather Fashion Show Music Soulja Boy's Baby Mama Tracked Down Blueface To Deliver Lawsuit Ahead Of His Arrest 1.8K
Comments 0