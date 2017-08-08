defamation case
- RelationshipsDoodie Lo Wins Defamation Case Against FTN Bae, Secures $1.25 Million"Don’t Play With My Name," Doodie Lo says.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureMother Of Tiffany Haddish's Alleged Sexual Abuse Victims Looking Forward To ArbitrationTiffany Haddish continues to face the consequences of her controversial 2014 skit with Aries Spears, "Through a Pedophile's Eyes."By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureCardi B's Team Urges Judge To Throw Out Tasha K's AppealTasha K is trying to get out of paying the rapper $3.8 million.By Lawrencia Grose
- Pop CultureTasha K To Pay Cardi B $3.8M Bond Over Defamation Case, Judge OrdersThe YouTuber and rapper's legal drama has been unfolding since 2019.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureCardi B & Hennessy Carolina Get Defamation Case Dismissed: ReportThe sisters were sued after Hennessy and her friends engaged in a confrontation at a Hamptons beach back in 2020.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureAmber Heard's $100M Libel Lawsuit Against Johnny Depp To ProceedA judge is allowing Amber's lawsuit against Depp to proceed, failing to prevent the case from moving forward. By Madusa S.
- BeefK. Michelle Says Maino "Beats Women," Preparing LawsuitK. Michelle got on Clubhouse recently to not only fire back at Maino for years of fishy remarks, but also claim the Brooklyn emcee allegedly beats women and has a lawsuit coming his way.By Keenan Higgins
- SportsGloria Govan Sues Ex-Husband Matt Barnes For Defamation: ReportGloria Govan is suing her ex-husband for defamatory claims made against her.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDesiigner Hit With Defamation Lawsuit Over Sister's College TuitionDesiigner will need to tend to defamation of character attestations after Instagram paints small business owner in negative light.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentAmber Rose Wants Restraining Order Against Wiz Khalifa's MomAmber Rose wants Wiz's mom to leave her alone. By Aron A.
- EntertainmentWiz Khalifa's Mom Sues Amber RoseWiz's Mom is apparently taking Amber Rose to court.By Aron A.