Mother Of Tiffany Haddish's Alleged Sexual Abuse Victims Looking Forward To Arbitration

Back in 2014, Tiffany Haddish filmed a skit called Through a Pedophile's Eyes alongside Aries Spears. The skit, which featured two children, includes a scene where Spears touches one of the children suggestively. In 2022, Haddish and Spears were sued for allegedly coercing the children, a brother and sister, into "filming sexually explicit child pornography skits."

Ultimately, they came to a settlement, which the two alleged victims received earlier this year. Regardless, Haddish continues to face backlash for the skit. The two alleged victims' mother, Trizah Morris, has even now sued her. She accuses her of defamation. Last year, Haddish spoke on the skit after it resurfaced, claiming to be glad it got people talking again. "I wanted to take responsibility and I was tired of being extorted," she told Hollywood Unlocked, adding that she was "relieved."

Trizah Morris Accuses Tiffany Haddish Of Defamation

Tiffany Haddish attends the 2023 Humor Mill Awards at Directors Guild Of America on February 21, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Morris says that after a settlement was reached, she had hoped that Haddish would clear up rumors that she had been "extorted" her. She's yet to do so, however, and Morris is accusing Haddish of causing her to suffer as a result. Morris also accuses her of having "bullied" her and her daughter into signing the agreement. Reportedly, Haddish filed a motion to handle the case in arbitration due to an existing NDA they have in place. Morris expressed some concern after the judge approved the motion, however, she now feels more equipped to present her case.

“I wasn’t concerned about the case being out of the public eye because I am not personally interested in any exposure," Morris explains in a recently released statement. "I was more concerned about the arbitration because I didn’t understand the process. Now that I know how it works, I look forward to presenting concrete evidence of how my daughter and I were bullied into signing the agreement and how she lied about being extorted.” What do you think of Trizah Morris suing Tiffany Haddish for alleged defamation? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

