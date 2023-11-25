Tiffany Haddish Rants About Being Denied Entry To Exclusive LA Club Hours Before DUI Arrest: Watch

A ne video shows Tiffany Haddish being denied entry to an exclusive LA club on Thanksgiving night. It was seemingly shot hours before she was arrested on a DUI earlier this week. The video, posted to Haddish's Instagram, shows the comedian explaining why to her fans what is going on. "I'm in Inglewood trying to go to the Habesha party. Trying to get my East African on. I’ve been partying with the white people. Now I'm trying to party with my East Africans, and they won’t let me in the club." It's unclear why Haddish was being denied entry to the club. However, she was eventually let in. After gaining entry, Haddish immediately asks "where's the bar" before the video ends.

A few hours later, at around 5:45am on November 24, Haddish was arrested. Police had received reports of a car stopped in the middle of the road and someone "slumped" over the steering wheel. According to a report from TMZ, Haddish will appear in court on December 4. She faces charges of driving under the influence and making an improper stop on a roadway.

Mother Of Haddish's Alleged Victim Speaks Out

However, a DUI is the least of Haddish's legal worries. The mother of the two children that Haddish reportedly coerced into doing a poorly-received skit about pedophilia has sued Haddish for defamation. “I wasn’t concerned about the case being out of the public eye because I am not personally interested in any exposure. I was more concerned about the arbitration because I didn’t understand the process. Now that I know how it works, I look forward to presenting concrete evidence of how my daughter and I were bullied into signing the agreement and how she lied about being extorted," Trizah Morris said in a statement this week.

Haddish and Ariel Spears were originally sued for allegedly coercing children, a brother and sister, into "filming sexually explicit child pornography skits" last year. Haddish later settled the suit. However, Morris, the mother of the two children, believes that Haddish has used the settlement to try and paint herself as the victim rather than the accused. This remains a developing story and we'll have any updates as and when they emerge.

